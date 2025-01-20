83 per cent of Leeds locals admit to battling the blues in January – and nature is named as the remedy

A new survey has shown that 83% of people in Leeds admit to feeling stressed during January, feeling the strain of what is often dubbed the ‘January Blues’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research commissioned by Feather Down, one of Europe’s largest glamping companies with farms across the UK, highlights how day-to-day pressures can become even more overwhelming during the month.

The findings also reveal that stress levels rise in direct proportion to the number of children in a household, emphasising how family dynamics can significantly amplify the demands placed on parents. Across the UK, 65 per cent of parents with one child reported feeling overwhelmed, rising to 69 per cent for three-child parents and to 86 per cent for those with five or more children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘January Blues’ bring together all the usual challenges of winter, such as the cold, the dark days – with the unique stresses of the month; the exhaustion following the festive high, the pressure to start the year on the right note, and the financial strain following big spending over Christmas.

Glamping in nature

However, the research has revealed a simple cure for those struggling with the January Blues – mother nature.

Almost two thirds (60%) of Leeds locals said that reconnecting with nature helps to alleviate the low mood and fatigue that comes with January.

Isobel, a 38-year-old mum-of-two from Leeds, said of the January Blues: “After the chaos and excitement of Christmas, it feels like such a struggle to get back into routine – and the dark and cold mornings certainly don’t help!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January can feel like the hardest month of the year as a mum but being outside with my family, even for a simple walk, makes such a difference. It helps us all reset but it also forces us to physically walk away and take a break from the space that might be stressing us out, whether that’s a pile of toys that haven’t been put away or last night’s dishes.

Feather Down Farms family experiences

“It’s a reminder that sometimes the simplest things – fresh air, being together – can have the biggest impact.”

Vicki Baggott from Feather Down, commented: “It’s hardly surprising that people feel more overwhelmed in January. The social and financial pressures of Christmas are hard to carry into the New Year, and returning to normalcy can feel like the most impossible thing to tick off the to-do list.

“The research highlights just how crucial it is to take time to reconnect and recharge, with spending time in nature offering a simple, yet effective way to alleviate stress, while creating meaningful moments with loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research further found that parents and families are not the only group in the UK to feel the lows that January can bring.

Time in nature

Millennials were found to be the generation struggling with the January Blues the most, followed by Gen Z – with 75 per cent of Millennials and 71 per cent of Gen Z admitting to feeling overwhelmed during this month. A stark contrast to the 55+ or ‘Boomer’ generation, with only 56 percent claiming they never or rarely feel stressed in January.

Women were also found to be more adversely affected compared to men, with 67 percent of women reporting feelings of stress compared to 42 percent of men.