Every August 13th, enthusiasts and easy-going wine enjoyers alike raise a glass to National Prosecco Day, a celebration of Italy’s beloved sparkling wine. From its bubbly charm to its delightful taste, Prosecco has won hearts around the world.

However, the rolling hills, temperate climate, and ancient terroir of the UK are increasingly being recognised for producing world-class wines. As global awareness grows and harvest season approaches, an expert from The Little Fine Wine Company has outlined Britain's burgeoning wine scene.

The Renaissance of UK Wine

Once overshadowed by European neighbours, British vineyards have undergone a renaissance in recent years. Thanks to a combination of passionate winemakers and climate change extending the growing season, the UK is now producing award-winning wines that compete on the global stage. The country’s sparkling wines, in particular, have been lauded for their quality, often compared favourably to Champagne.

Vineyard Grape Fruit Picking

Top Vineyards to Visit

Whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or a casual wine lover, the UK’s vineyards offer a taste of something extraordinary.

Nyetimber Estate, West Sussex

A pioneer in English sparkling wine, Nyetimber boasts a history dating back to 1086. Visitors can tour the picturesque estate, learning about the meticulous process behind their acclaimed sparkling wines, followed by a tasting session in their stunning tasting room.

Grape Fruits On Vines

Camel Valley, Cornwall

Set in the heart of Cornwall’s scenic countryside, Camel Valley has been producing top-notch wines since 1989. Known for their relaxed and friendly tours, visitors can enjoy a glass of their award-winning rosé while taking in breathtaking views of the vineyard.

Rathfinny Wine Estate, East Sussex

This relatively new but rapidly rising star in the UK wine scene offers a luxurious experience. Rathfinny’s focus on sustainable viticulture and high-quality sparkling wines makes it a must-visit. Their Harvest Supper evenings, which combine fine wine with gourmet food, are a particular treat.

Chapel Down, Kent

As one of the largest and most well-known producers in the UK, Chapel Down offers a comprehensive wine experience. From walking tours through their expansive vineyards to sampling a range of wines in their stylish tasting room, there’s something for everyone.

Ryedale Vineyards, Yorkshire

Set in Yorkshire's picturesque countryside, Ryedale Vineyards combines a welcoming atmosphere with a memorable exploration of England's evolving wine landscape. This famil-run estate offers a unique experience through its wine tastings, where visitors can sample a selection of high-quality wines an learn about Yorkshire's distinct terroir. Seasonal events, including harvest festivals and wine-tasting evenings, immerse guests in loca wine culture, too.

A Taste of the Best

British wines are diverse, ranging from crisp whites and elegant reds to the sparkling wines that have brought them international acclaim. Some highlights include:

Nyetimber Classic Cuvée: a complex and refined sparkling wine with notes of honey, almond, and pastry, perfect for celebrations.

Camel Valley Bacchus: it is often referred to as the UK’s answer to Sauvignon Blanc. This aromatic white wine is bursting with citrus and green apple flavours.

Chapel Down English Rose: this is a delicate, fruity rosé that’s perfect for summer afternoons.

When is the Perfect Time to Visit?

Harvest season typically occurs from September to October, which is an exciting time to visit UK vineyards. The air is filled with the buzz of activity as grapes are handpicked and winemakers prepare for production. Many vineyards host special events during this period, including harvest festivals, grape-stomping sessions, and exclusive tastings. These events provide a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the wine-making process and understand what makes the UK's best wines so special.