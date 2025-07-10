Advice for Yorkshire landlords issued

With Yorkshire Water announcing a temporary hosepipe ban for the region, Yorkshire-based lettings agency Linley & Simpson has issued some useful advice for landlords and tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban, which begins Friday 11 July, will be in place until significant rainfall brings the reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be.

Here is some important advice to ensure the strict new rules are followed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlords are encouraged to remind tenants to adhere to any imposed bans, and that, as a general rule, the person who uses the hosepipe is responsible for complying with the ban. This is usually the tenant, if they are the ones living at and using the property.

If the tenant lives in the property and maintains the garden, they are generally responsible for any hosepipe use during a ban. If a tenant breaches the hosepipe ban, they could be fined (up to £1,000 in the UK).

If the landlord maintains the garden (e.g. for HMOs or furnished lettings with gardening services), they would be responsible for any prohibited use

Your World

As predictions of a long hot summer loom, Linley & Simpson has also provided additional advice for tenants and landlords to maintain properties and keep cool this summer:

Advice for Landlords:

Communicate with tenants

Stay in touch with your tenants and issue them with tips on staying cool and hydrated. Encourage tenants to report any issues with air conditioning, fans or ventilation ASAP so they can be resolved promptly.

Check ventilation and airflow

Ensure windows, trickle vents, and extractor fans are all working properly. Good ventilation helps keep properties cooler and reduces condensation and damp, a bonus even in the heat.

Service or check air conditioning/extractor units (if installed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your property has fixed air conditioning or ventilation systems, arrange a quick service check. This avoids breakdowns in peak conditions and ensures tenants can stay comfortable.

Consider installing blinds or curtains that reflect heat

Reflective window coverings can help reduce indoor temperatures. This is a relatively low-cost improvement that can add value and comfort, especially in loft apartments or homes with large windows.

Review garden or outdoor space maintenance

Avoid asking tenants to water lawns or gardens during a hosepipe ban. If you have a gardener or external contractor, remind them of current water restrictions.

Linley & Simpson’s managed landlord clients can trust us to keep tenants informed about the ban if they approach us with any queries.

Advice for Tenants:

Keep blinds and curtains closed during peak sunlight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might sound basic, but it’s effective. Keeping your space shaded can reduce indoor temperatures by several degrees.

Use fans wisely and safely

Position fans to create cross-breezes and never leave them running unattended. A bowl of ice in front of a fan can also act as a simple DIY cooler.

Avoid overusing appliances that generate heat

Try to run dishwashers, washing machines, and ovens in the evening when it’s cooler. This can help keep indoor temperatures down.

Report any issues promptly

If you spot signs of cracks in walls, warped flooring, or damage due to extreme heat, let your landlord or agent know early. Small issues can become big ones quickly in these conditions.

Ensure heating systems are switched off or properly set

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad