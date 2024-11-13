Aldi calls on shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate local charities to receive donation

Aldi is calling on shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate local charities, community groups and food banks to receive a share of its Winter Fund.

The supermarket’s Winter Fund will see it donate £10,000 to charities nationwide in an effort to support communities in the lead up to Christmas.

The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of Aldi’s representatives, and the chosen charities will receive cash donations to help relieve some of the pressure during heightened demand over winter.

Aldi wants Yorkshire shoppers to nominate local charities, community groups and food banks

To nominate a charity, shoppers can submit their entry via email to [email protected]. The email should include the name and location of the organisation, as well as a short summary on why they deserve to win.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The winter period can be an incredibly challenging time for many people across the country and we are committed to doing everything we can to support those in need. We hope our shoppers can help us identify charities that could benefit from this donation to continue the incredible work that they do to help their local communities.”

Entries open on Monday 11th November 2024 and close on Sunday 24th November 2024. For more information and T&Cs, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-winter-fund-competition-terms-and-conditions/