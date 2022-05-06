Almost four in 10 Brits aged over 65 find it difficult to have conversations about intercourse

While two thirds think there is a reluctance to talk about STIs among the older demographic.

The study found that 43 per cent of those aged 65 and over feel more confident and liberated now when it comes to sex than at any other point in their lives.

While more than half consider themselves to be adventurous in the bedroom.

Relationship psychotherapist and Relate president, Anjula Mutanda, commented: ‘’Sex and intimacy can be as adventurous and fulfilling in later life as it can be at any age.

“It might be different – for physical or other reasons – but it’s brilliant that our research showed it’s still a significant part of life for those who want it to be.

“And we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about the importance of safe sex, regardless of age.”