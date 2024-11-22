Almost half of Yorkshire drivers admit to drink driving: Leeds and Sheffield in focus

As the festive season draws near, a new survey by Tempcover, the temporary car insurance experts, reveals worrying trends in drink driving over the festive period in the UK. The survey, conducted with over 2,000 drivers across the UK, highlights the troubling scale of drink driving across Yorkshire, with both Leeds and Sheffield ranking high for dangerous behaviours on the roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found that In Leeds, nearly half of drivers (49%) admitted to drink-driving at least once. This includes 7% who admitted to doing so several times, 21.7% a few times, and 20.3% once. Sheffield drivers follow closely, with 46% confessing to the same: 12% multiple times, 10% a few times, and 24% once. With the UK average at 48%, Yorkshire stands out as a region struggling to tackle drink-driving effectively.

Pressure on Yorkshire driversBeyond personal admissions, Yorkshire drivers frequently report feeling pressured in situations involving drink driving. In Leeds, nearly 1 in 5 (19.6%) confessed to being pressured to drive while over the legal limit. Sheffield drivers echoed similar concerns, with 18% experiencing the same pressure. In both cities, around 1 in 4 (25.2% in Leeds and 22% in Sheffield) admitted to feeling compelled to let someone drive despite being unsure about their sobriety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive risks rise in YorkshireAs Christmas approaches, risky behaviours are expected to worsen. Across Yorkshire, drivers admitted they or someone they know are more likely to take risks with drink-driving during the festive season, with 36% of drivers in Leeds and 34% in Sheffield highlighting these trends. These figures sit uncomfortably close to the UK average of 38%, showing Yorkshire is not immune to the seasonal spike in dangerous decisions.

Tempcover reveals the national statistics around drink driving this festive period.

Regional awareness gapsCompounding the issue is a lack of awareness around legal limits. Only 40% of Leeds drivers and 42% of Sheffield drivers claimed they know the drink-driving limit. Alarmingly, 22.5% in Leeds and 21% in Sheffield admitted outright that they didn’t know the legal threshold, exposing a worrying gap in education.

With drink-driving incidents peaking during the festive season, Tempcover is encouraging people to plan ahead and consider Designated Driver Temporary Car Insurance. This short-term solution allows car owners to quickly insure a sober friend or family member to drive their vehicle, ensuring everyone can travel home safely after festive celebrations.

Jake Lambert, temporary car insurance expert at www.tempcover.com, explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one should feel pressured to drive or let someone else drive after drinking. Drink-driving is illegal and dangerous, not only for the driver but for others on the road. Planning ahead and ensuring a sober driver is an easy way to avoid risky decisions this festive season.”