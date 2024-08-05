He may have only just hung up his racket, but retired tennis superstar Andy Murray could be heading for the world of reality TV.

The tennis legend wrapped up his career yesterday after losing in the men's doubles quarter-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Murray, paired with Dan Evans, was defeated by America's Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Prior to the match on Wednesday, Murray’s X bio read: “I play tennis.” Following the loss, the two-time Wimbledon champion updated it to “I played tennis.”

He got a laugh out of his followers with a joking tweet that said: “Never even liked tennis anyway.” Murray's illustrious career concluded with him having won Wimbledon twice, the US Open once, and securing two Olympic gold medals.

Andy Murray won almost every possible accolade in his tennis career (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

But now, the world of reality TV beckons for Murray, as The Great British Bake Off producers have already showed interest in having him join the show.

After his final match, Murray said: “It felt good. I knew that moment was coming for the last few months. If it didn't happen today, that was going to be in a couple of days' time and I was ready for it.

“Obviously I was emotional because it's the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy with how it's finished. I'm glad that I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years, that wasn't a certainty.

“I gave a lot to it physically which I'm paying a little bit for now. If I went back to the beginning of my career when I started playing in Scotland, nobody standing here, my family included, none of them would have expected me to do what I did.