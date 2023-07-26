A classic 1990’s yoghurt has returned to Asda stores after being discounted, leaving shoppers going mad. The Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie was a classic 1990’s treat and its return left shoppers delighted when the yoghurt was spotted on Asda shelves.

The return of the popular product was confirmed by Muller, who said the flavour would be stocked all over the country. Toby Bevans, Strategy and marketing director at Muller Yogurt and Desserts said: "We have seen an overwhelming demand to bring Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired back, so we’re delighted to bring this iconic flavour back to fridges across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope to bring people of all ages a taste of the 90s with this much-loved Müller Corner classic." The item is on sale for 90p and will be rolled out further afield in September.”

Most Popular

Bevans added: “Müller Corner is an icon in the yoghurt world and has been around in the UK for over 30 years. From footwear to photography, this is the age of nostalgia and we are surrounded by retro icons everywhere we look. So it is time to celebrate our iconic collection and bring back this favourite in its retro form.

“We are constantly asked on social media when will we bring back Mississippi Mud Pie, so we are confident in our approach.” Müller also confirmed its Muller Corner Plant Based and Müller Rice Plant Based will be available in Asda first before a wider roll-out later this year at Asda rivals like Tesco , Morrisons and more.

Asda has brought back a discontinued 1990’s Muller Corner flavour

The Mississippi Mud Pie is a creamy toffee and coffee flavoured yoghurt with a chocolate under layer and a separate helping of chocolate crumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad