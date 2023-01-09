Asda has launched two new vegan ranges for 2023 with more than 100 new products for plant-based customers to try

With Veganuary in full flow, Asda has launched two brand new vegan ranges with more than 100 previously unseen plant-based products to try. The budget supermarket has revealed the new ‘OMV!’ and Plant Based ranges, offering tasty and nutritious treats for those looking to cut meat and dairy from their diet.

The OMV! range is said to contain “decadent treats” promising to tantalise your tastebuds, whilst the Plant Based range offers nutritionally balanced meat-free meals they claim don’t compromise on flavour. Throughout the year a total of 112 new vegan products will be available with 86 already up for grabs.

There will also be new on-the-go vegan products, perfect for heading back to work in January. The range includes a Chick*n Caesar Wrap (£2.75) and the OMV! No Prawn Sandwich (£2.75), an Oatmeal bread sandwich with a vegan prawn alternative marinated in a vegan Marie Rose sauce.

In addition, Asda’s OMV! Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers (£2.25) are prepared with a succulent pea and wheat protein blend and encased in a zingy hot and spicy crumb. Pair with the OMV! Brioche Burger Buns (£1.15), and you have an easy meat-free Friday night dinner to enjoy with family or friends.

While, those missing a hearty fry-up on those cold, January mornings, the Plant Based by Asda Bacon Style Rashers (£2) are a brilliant choice. The OMV! range also includes several decedent sweet treats such as the indulgent OMV! Choc Brownies (£2) and Salted Fudge Chocolate Bar (£2.50).

Meat-loving Married at First Sight star Zoe Clifton has been announced as the unlikely ambassador for the brand’s new vegan ranges. Renowned vegan-sceptic Zoe is vowing to go vegan for January, eating products from the ranges and sharing her verdict on vegan cuisine, supported by her plant-based partner Jenna.

Asda vegan range - where to buy

The full range will be available to buy in-store throughout 2023, with select products also available to buy online from January 4.

Throughout January, customers who spend £5 on vegan own-brand products (OMV! and Plant Based by Asda) can also earn £1 back in their cash pot in the Asda Rewards app.