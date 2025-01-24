Astronomers gear up for rare planetary parade

Stargazers across the country have their telescopes at the ready to capture a rare planetary event next month (February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astronomers at Northumberland’s Kielder Observatory say that while most people are preparing to see a planetary parade of six planets tomorrow (Saturday), an even rarer occurrence will take place in February when Mercury also moves into sight, an event which wont happen again for hundreds of years.

Dan Pye, Director of Astronomy and Science Communication at the observatory, which is based under some of the darkest skies in Europe, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The six planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - will be best viewed from January 25, but during just one night in February, Mercury will join the parade, meaning we’ll have a rare seven planet alignment.

The six planets captured at Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, by Dan Monk, Director of Astrophotography at Kielder Observatory

“The planets are all tens to hundreds of millions of miles away from each other but from the 25th they will be the physically closest in the sky as viewed from earth. While most will be able to be viewed with the naked eye, the most distant two, Neptune and Uranus, will only all be seen with a telescope.