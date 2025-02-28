Aviation Minister visits Jet2.com

The UK Minister for Aviation, Mike Kane MP, visited Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport yesterday (Thursday 27 February) to learn more about the airline’s award-winning operations, as well as its sustainability strategy and economic contribution.

Minister Kane was shown around Low Fare Finder House, where many of Jet2.com’s operational teams are based, and held meetings with CEO Steve Heapy and Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director David Neill.

He was then taken on a guided tour of Jet2.com’s dedicated maintenance hangar at the airport, where he met with some of the company’s engineering colleagues and engineering apprentices and saw how the hangar plays a vital role in ensuring that Jet2.com’s fleet of 135 aircraft will deliver the company’s biggest ever flights and holidays programme this year.

Jet2.com employs thousands of colleagues across Leeds and Yorkshire, and Minister Kane had the time to find out more about how the company continues to create and develop careers across the region, and beyond. This includes the creation of over 200 apprenticeships across aviation, engineering, IT, marketing and finance, and a number of engineering apprentices were present to talk about their experiences working for the company.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com said: “We were delighted to welcome the Aviation Minister and show him some of the many elements that enable us to run our award-winning airline. He saw first-hand the work we do to support our busy flying programme and we discussed some of the actions detailed in our sustainability strategy, as well as key levers needed to drive decarbonisation such as airspace modernisation and SAF.”

Aviation Minister, Mike Kane said: “It was a pleasure to join Jet2 at Leeds Bradford Airport to see the sheer scale of their operations and discuss their plans for decarbonisation and economic growth.

“They are showing fantastic leadership in training and upskilling apprentices, helping to shape the aviators of the future, and their work supports hundreds of jobs and boosts the local economy.”

(L-R) Mike Kane MP and CEO Steve Heapy