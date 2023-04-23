A UK zoo has shared its plans to enlist a team of human seagull deterrents to keep the pesky birds away from its park. Blackpool Zoo in Lancashire is calling for locals to come forward to join its visitor services team.

Located just a couple of miles from the coast, it’s probably no surprise to hear that Blackpool Zoo is often frequented by flocks of the seabirds. However, it seems their presence has become more of a nuisance, as the zoo has put up a job advert to help rid the park of them.

According to the job advert, the troublesome birds have been causing mayhem to both visitors as well as some of the zoo’s animal residents. In order to protect zoo goers and its over 1,350 animal’s food safe, the park plans to recruit a new human seagull deterrent team to its visitor services staff.

The role will entail keeping the birds away from the main visitor dining area while dressed as a human-sized seagull. In particular, the zoo is looking for visitor-focused, friendly, energetic, flexible and outgoing individuals to join the park’s staff.