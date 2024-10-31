BMF poised to support Yorkshire housebuilding projects in wake of Budget

The BMF (Builders Merchants Federation) is poised to help deliver government plans for a major housebuilding programme in areas including Yorkshire, but says further details are urgently needed in the wake of the Autumn Budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing businesses in building materials supply across Yorkshire, the BMF says government manifesto commitments to build 1.5 million homes nationwide will require significant investment from its members, to ensure the products are available to Get Britain Building.

Most Popular

The national trade body said it had hoped to hear more about building in the Chancellor’s Budget announcement but was now looking ahead to the results of a consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework for the details it needs to ensure supply can meet any surge in demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF said: “We are working towards the government’s target of 1.5 million homes, but we still don’t really know where those homes are going to be built or what proportion will be private homes versus social housing, so we'd like to have seen a bit more detail in the Budget.

There is room for optimism for the construction and house building sector

“Over the last few years, the building materials supply chain has adapted to much lower demand.

“A rise in demand will create substantial incremental costs at the same time as significant wage and staff costs, which is why we need to start looking ahead and making plans to ensure our members in Yorkshire can deliver the products and services required to reach those government targets.