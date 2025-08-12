Bradford named an ‘uninsured driver capital’ of the UK

Bradford has been named as a ‘hotspot’ for uninsured driver offences, with only Blackburn, Lancashire reporting a higher rate.

The new study has revealed that 3,403 drivers in the city have been caught driving without insurance since the start of 2023.

That equates to one in 244 drivers in Bradford who have been caught driving without insurance in that time.

Bradford’s uninsured driver rate is more than double the national average of one in 558 drivers.

The data from temporary car insurance experts, Dayinsure, used a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA for data on the number of IN10 endorsements added to UK driving licence records.

An IN10 endorsement is added to a driving licence for using an uninsured vehicle and can lead to an unlimited fine and 6 penalty points, remaining on a driving record for four years after the date of the offence.

Nationwide, nearly 200,000 drivers have been convicted of uninsured driving offences in the UK in the last three years alone.

More positively, the total number of IN10 endorsements are trending down year-on-year by 17%.

The UK’s Top 10 Uninsured Driver Hotspots

Rank Location No. of uninsured drivers per licence holders 1 Blackburn, Lancashire 1 in 242 2 Bradford, West Yorkshire 1 in 244 3 South East London 1 in 262 4 Ilford, Greater London 1 in 280 5 East London 1 in 287 6 Romford, Greater London 1 in 292 7 Northampton, Northamptonshire 1 in 314 8 North London 1 in 331 9 Harrow, Greater London 1 in 335 10 Birmingham, West Midlands 1 in 338

Nicholas Shaw, Managing Director at Dayinsure comments on the findings: “Our report has revealed that a concerning number of British motorists still think it is okay to drive without a valid insurance policy in place.

“While it is positive to see overall offences down 17% YoY, every single driver that is caught without insurance is still one too many. Not only is it a legal requirement, but driving without insurance will make you liable for any damage you cause to other vehicles or persons if you get in an accident.

“If caught, you could get a fixed penalty of £300 and 6 penalty points. If your case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine or be disqualified from driving altogether. The police even has the power to seize, and in some cases destroy, the uninsured vehicle.

“All things considered, it’s just not worth the risk. If you want to save money on your car insurance, it’s better to shop around for a cheaper policy. If you only need cover for a couple of hours or a few days, purchasing temporary car insurance can make sure you drive legally while also protecting your wallet at the same time.”