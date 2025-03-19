Bradford named as one of the cheapest cities for renters

Looking for the perfect place to call home in West Yorkshire? In a recent report from Rightmove, Bradford was listed as one of the cheapest cities in the UK for renters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the market-leading property portal shows that the average rent in Bradford per calendar month is £876, placing Bradford at sixth in the list of the 10 cheapest cities for renters.

In the data, Rightmove also shows that this figure is approximately 29 per cent of a single monthly earning. This is a stark comparison to London, the most expensive city for renters, where the average rent is approximately 88 per cent of monthly earnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Watts, managing director at Robert Watts Estate Agents, said: “Despite upcoming changes to the legislation surrounding lettings, which has caused an increase in landlords selling their properties, we are seeing the lettings market in West Yorkshire remaining strong with a number of homes coming to the lettings market with us each week.

Kate Watts, Managing Director at Robert Watts Estate Agents.

“If you are thinking about renting for the first time, or are searching for a new home to let, then now is the perfect time to search for a new home in the Bradford area.

“As one of the most affordable locations to rent in the UK, finding a new home in Bradford means securing a better quality of living and more space for less. Whether you are looking for a garden space to enjoy in the summer, an extra room for an office set up, or just more rooms to grow your family, you can find it all in the UK’s 2025 City of Culture.”