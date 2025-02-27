Britain's pasty craze: Sales soar as new pasty hotspots revealed

Think pasties are just for Cornwall? Think again. To celebrate Cornish Pasty Week, Ginsters – the maker of the nation’s favourite Cornish Pasty – has crunched the numbers and uncovered the UK’s most unexpected pasty-loving regions. While Cornwall remains the heartland of pasty perfection, new sales data reveals that some of the biggest pasty hotspots are much further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits munch on over 34 million Ginsters Original Cornish Pasties every year – that’s more than one every second. And demand is only going one way – up! Over the past year, another 1 million* pasties have been snapped up, with sales booming in the Scotland, Yorkshire, and Lancashire.

Scotland has seen pasty sales rocket by 11.7%, while those in the Yorkshire are proving they know a good thing when they taste it, with an 8.2% jump. Meanwhile, in Lancashire, pasty mania is in full swing, with a 6.7% increase in sales. Looks like Britain just can’t get enough!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When pasty demand is this high, you can’t afford to get it wrong. That’s where Ginsters’ expert Senior Development Chef, Will comes in – and he’s got a big job on his hands.

Cornish Pasty map of the UK

At the heart of every Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty is a top-secret seasoning blend – a closely guarded recipe that’s been nurtured by each chef since the very first Ginsters Cornish Pasty came out of the oven almost 60 years ago. Now, that legendary blend is in Will’s hands – and it’s his job to protect it.

Every pasty recipe starts and ends with his fingertip precision, ensuring each recipe delivers the Ginsters signature taste that pasty lovers know and expect. Too much pepper? The balance is off. Too little? Not on his watch.

But Will isn’t just the guardian of the Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty. He’s also the man behind the future of pasties, constantly creating new and exciting flavours that keep pasty lovers coming back for more. New twists on classics? Done. Spicy Sausage? He’s already on it. If there’s a pasty that Britain doesn’t know it needs yet, Will is the one making it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will, Development Chef at Ginsters, said: “Ginsters has been perfecting its Cornish Pasty for almost 60 years, and I’ve learnt from the best. Every tweak, every recipe starts in my hands, and if it’s not perfect, it doesn’t make the cut. People might not realise the level of precision that goes into crafting the perfect pasty, but trust me – it’s serious business. And I’m not about to let Britain down!”

Sarah, Marketing Director at Ginsters, added: “We’ve always known Britain loves a pasty, but these latest numbers show just how popular they really are. Scotland, Yorkshire and Lancashire are obsessed, and we’re here for it. No matter where you are, when you bite into a Ginsters Cornish Pasty, you’re getting a taste of Cornwall – and clearly, that’s something people just can’t get enough of.

Every recipe, whether it’s a classic or something new, has to meet Will’s exacting standards before it makes it to the bakery. He’s the safe pair of hands behind every recipe – the man who ensures Britain’s pasty cravings are always satisfied.”