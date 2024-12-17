Brits crisis dash for forgotten essentials at Christmas

New stats from local convenience store SPAR reveal all the items that Brits dash for on the lead up to Christmas. Yorkshire shoppers most likely to grab salt, tin foil and gravy at 11:30am.

From the humble tin foil, to the missing fizz and ice, SPAR lifts the lid on the items that fly off the shelves on Christmas Day and in the week leading up to it.

Indeed, the most forgotten items ahead of the big day that shoppers scramble to buy the following in the run up to Christmas include:

· On average around 20,000 metres of wrapping paper is sold

You’ve stuffed the turkey, when you suddenly realise one of your guests is a vegetarian. Cue that last minute dash to grab more, vegetarian approved, stuffing.

· Around 15,000 mince pies are sold every single day

· 1,500 Terrys Chocolate oranges are sold every day

· Nine times more cream is sold, than at any other time of the year

· Ice sales increase by five times as hosts ready the Christmas cocktails

Yes, the turkey may be from the hand-reared local farm and basted throughout its culinary journey. But if you’ve got no tin foil, that bird will burn.

· Over 15,000 batteries sold for those new toys

Depended on by millions of customers on Christmas Day, due to its festive opening hours, SPAR is the go-to neighbourhood destination for those last-minute necessities. Whether you’ve forgotten, ran out, or need a quick cheat, SPAR is the local destination for quality food and drink on Christmas Day.

And on Christmas Day alone the business sees that shoppers make a mad dash to buy items they’ve run out of, these include:

· Four times more Yorkshire puddings sold than at any other time of the year

· Three times more Tin Foil sold than any other time of the year

· Six times more Prosecco than any other sales day across the year

Leveraging the insight that customers are often so busy in creating that perfect tablescape, or wrapping theme, they often forget about the items that are depended on to make Christmas perfect. Whose absence is a BIG DEAL, on the big day.

Sarah Ellis, Group Marketing Director of AF Blakemore & Son, commented ‘We have the joy of serving our local neighbourhoods, and they know we’re there for them on Christmas Day as they realise their perfectly planned Christmas could well go awry.

Our store teams are available to serve up those last-minute forgotten items, or those essentials you run out of. We are uniquely shirking those fancy turkeys and Christmas puddings (although we also proudly sell these items too), instead focussing on those items, without which would be a BIG DEAL on Christmas Day.’

Hope Morehen from SPAR Clifton Green in York, said: ‘Every year we see the mad – dash of customers running in for those last-minute needs. Usually, it’s around 11.30am when customers realise they’re out of something, or forgotten a key ingredient. We always try to help them out as no one wants a ruined Christmas. In our shop its usually the salt, the gravy or the tin foil that’s the first to go!’

