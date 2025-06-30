Broadband boost for hundreds of thousands of Leeds homes

More than 315,000 homes and businesses in Leeds can now order the UK's most reliable broadband technology, thanks to Openreach's nationwide full fibre rollout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Openreach engineers have been hard at work making full fibre broadband available to more and more local communities, now reaching over 80 per cent of properties across the city.

This once-in-a-generation technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection that enables residents to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and helps businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Leeds can use Openreach’s full fibre checker to find out if they can already benefit from a better service. To order, they need to contact their broadband provider.

People can check the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade now.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Regional Director in Yorkshire, said: "It's important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to place an order through a broadband service provider to take advantage of our cutting-edge network.

“Local households might also be missing out on great deals. Openreach’s network supports a wide range of service providers, meaning you can shop around and find a package and price that works for you.

"We believe that this new network will give businesses an edge and provide families and home-workers with future-proof connectivity. Openreach is committed to delivering a great service that helps the community thrive, supports people to work from home easily, and keeps them connected to loved ones and opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the whole of West Yorkshire, more than 820,000 homes and businesses are now able to upgrade thanks to Openreach’s substantial investment and network build.

Openreach has rolled out Full Fibre throughout Leeds.

Full fibre offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world. Whether streaming your favourite shows, gaming online, making video calls, managing finances, or running a business, fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a vastly improved service.