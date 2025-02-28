Can't wait for summer? Springtime escapes from Leeds Bradford Airport

Stop counting down the days to summer for your next trip away, with these incredible spring escapes from Leeds Bradford Airport. From the wonder of Disneyland Paris to the charming streets of Palma, Leeds Bradford Airport has handpicked the perfect deals, with exclusive discounts and hassle-free travel. Whether it’s celebrating Mother’s Day or some early sun you are after, there is no need to wait to book your next adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Magical Weekend at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris, 3 nights, Bed and Breakfast, from £221 per person*

Everybody loves a little bit (or a lot of) magic. Take an enchanting trip to the happiest place on earth! Fly with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday 28th March and return on Monday 31st March. Stay at the Campanile Val de France, complete with breakfast and a free shuttle to the park for a stress-free experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family on holiday

What’s more, if you use the code ‘FEBSALE’ you can save an extra £100**, bringing the cost down to just £221 per person*, based on 2 adults and 2 children!

A Stylish City Break in Palma

Palma, Mallorca, 3 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £235 per person*Take in the sights of Palma with a charming city escape. Fly with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday 30th March and return on Wednesday 2nd April. Stay at the 4-star Palacio Avenida, a historic former cinema built in 1942, just a stone’s throw away from Palma’s bustling shopping district, tapas bars, and iconic landmarks like the Cathedral of Santa Maria.

With easyJet’s first flight to Palma heading off on Mother’s Day, it is the perfect occasion to indulge in the spirit of Spain.Enjoy a delicious buffet breakfast before a day of exploring and save an extra £100 with the code ‘FEB SALE’**, bringing the cost to just £235 per person*, based on 2 adults.

Take in the Stunning Sights of Rome

Rome, Italy, 3 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £567 per person*Spend the weekend away exploring the historical sights of Rome. Enjoy lunch in front of the Colosseum before making a wish at the Trevi Fountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fly from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2 on Friday 28th of March and return Monday 31st of March. With breakfast included, you can fill up before a day of exploring. Plus, if you fancy hitting the shops, this Jet2 city break package includes 22kg of checked luggage per traveller.

Grab this luxurious weekend break for just £567 per person*, based on 2 adults.

*Subject to availability. Prices based on either 2 adults and 2 children sharing or 2 adults sharing as noted in copy. Correct at time of submission.