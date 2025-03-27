Cheating is the main reason for divorce across Yorkshire and the Humber region
The data unveiled by Slater and Gordon found that 43 per cent of people residing in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and York areas had reported that adultery had caused the end of their marriage.
The second most common reason for marriages coming to an end was couples falling out of love at 31 per cent, and 25 per cent found it was down to a lack of communication in their relationship.
However, the definition of extramarital affairs has changed over the years to include instances such as “emotional cheating” and “online cheating”. Emotional cheating is the act of developing emotional connections with someone without physical intimacy, whereas social media and online platforms provide an active opportunity for people to have discreet affairs online.
The data also found that 62 per cent of divorcees in the Yorkshire and the Humber were not friends with their ex-partner, further suggesting divorces ending poorly.
While divorce continues to be associated with acrimony, lawyers highlight the significant impact of so-called “no fault divorce”, which was introduced in April 2022, enabling couples to avoid attributing blame. This helps start the process in a more constructive and amicable manner, which is particularly important where children are involved.
Andrew Ormrod, Senior Associate and Family Lawyer at Slater and Gordon says, “It’s saddening to hear that 43 per cent of marriages in the Yorkshire and Humber region come to an end due to cheating, which can cause further stress and emotions for both parties when seeking divorce.
“With the introduction of no-fault divorce, it has undoubtedly seen a positive impact on helping couples navigate divorce in a constructive manner, even in the circumstances of extramarital affairs.
As family law specialists, it is our duty to ensure that informed decisions are made, despite the challenges at hand, that are the best for the divorcees and their families.”