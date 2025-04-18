Coming face to face with Harold Shipman and David Bieber: Former Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Gregg describes “bizarre” interview

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the latest Mrs Yorkshire podcast, Chris Gregg, who led the inquiry investigating suspicious deaths linked to Shipman in West Yorkshire, shares what it was like coming face to face with the serial killer.

Following the Shipman Inquiry, Chris and his team had been investigating allegations into the 22 deaths Shipman had certified in Todmorden. Six of these were highly suspicious, with three deaths being certified on the same day.

Chris said: “We put a file to the CPS around six of the deaths, we felt were highly suspicious.”

Harold Shipman (Left), Pc Ian Broadhurst (centre) and David Bieber (Right).

Chris and his team had to use statistical evidence because the case dated back to the 1970s when Shipman was a junior doctor in the area.

He said: “It all went into the public inquiry, and the deaths were all categorized by Dame Janet Smith, and these deaths were highly suspicious because I think many features of the cases were.

“He visited in the afternoon or early evening, people who were living on their own, predominantly women, he had given them an injection, and the certification wasn't scrutinised.”

Once the investigation was completed, Chris and his team wanted to put the allegations to Shipman.

“We wanted to have the best chance we could have, and we hadn't got much to go on,” Chris continued.

“But we wanted to have the best shot at it, knowing that he'd be very unlikely to confess because he hadn't even confessed to what he was convicted of.”

Chris’s team spoke to all the families of the people who had died suspiciously.

It was 8am in the morning when Chris and his colleague Detective Inspector John Barr were due to receive Shipman from the prison authorities in the custody area of Halifax Police Station.

Chris Gregg and John Humble aka Wearside Jack

Chris said: “One of the most extraordinary things happened when we brought Shipman in.

“I was there with John.

“We could see Shipman chatting away to two guards who brought him in.

“When they handed him over to the custody sergeant and he introduced us to Shipman his whole demeanour changed.

Former top cop Chris Gregg worked on some of the biggest cases in the region

“His face, his whole demeanour stiffened, and his face went into hatred and anger, looking at me straight into my eyes.”

Chris said that Shipman knew he was the police officer responsible for bringing him back into custody.

As Chris read out the formalities to Shipman, he looked away towards Detective Inspector Barr.

Chris said: “Later John told me that Shipman was staring at his tie, counting the dots on it, zoning out.”

Shipman was held in custody for 48 hours and underwent two interviews. Chris said his behaviour during the interviews was bizarre.

He describes: “Shipman turned his back in the interview room. He picked up his chair, took it into a corner of the room, and sat like a petulant child facing the wall in the corner, with his eyes closed.”

Chris said it was obvious Shipman was an extremely controlling and manipulative man.

Catching David Bieber

Another case described by Chris Gregg is the manhunt for cop killer David Bieber, who shot PC Ian Broadhurst at point-blank range in the head and chest in Leeds on Boxing Day in 2003.

Bieber had already been on the run for eight years from US police after being accused of hiring a hitman to kill a love rival.

After shooting PC Broadhurst and attempting to kill his two colleagues, a nationwide manhunt ensued, led by Chris and his team.

Chris said: “When they arrested him, they couldn't put a pair of handcuffs on him because he was not just big, he was huge. He had been a champion bodybuilder in Florida, a former US Marine, which explained his marksmanship.”

Chris said the killer had fired approximately six shots in three seconds, with each of them hitting the target.

When he was finally arrested in the Northeast after a seven-day manhunt attracting the attention of the international media, he dared to say to the firearms officers handcuffing him, “You wouldn’t shoot an unarmed man, would you?” despite killing an unarmed police officer days before.

He added: “He was that large physically that the firearms officers had to use three pairs of linked handcuffs behind his back.”

Chris said that when he was arrested, he had 11 birth certificates in his pocket

“He was on the brink of fleeing the country, and when we got him, it was one of the moments of relief in my life,” he explained.

“I thought, ‘thank God,” because I could not let anybody else be killed.”

Bieber was held in Leeds.

Chris said: “When I saw him physically, the size of this guy and the swagger, just the physical size of this guy, I kept thinking about how his victims must have felt in that presence.

“He was an intimidating physical individual who was cruel in an inhumane way.

“You could just see there was no sense of physical emotion in this individual. It was all about him and every part of his being would have been about himself.”

Chris said that even today he remains one of the most dangerous people in the prison system.

He said: “He’s just persistent and he will be looking at ways to get out of prison.”

After being given a 37-year life term for murdering PC Broadhurst, in 2017, Bieber attacked a prison guard and was given a second life sentence.

Chris added: “He will not want to be incarcerated for the rest of his life, and we made sure that the prison service knew that he is a dangerous individual and people must be careful in this guy's presence.”

Listen to the Mrs Yorkshire Podcast sponsored by Whitby Seafoods – the home of scampi, here.

