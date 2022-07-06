Costa Coffee giving free cold drinks this weekend in time for heatwave

Customers can get free drinks this weekend ahead of the July heatwave (Photo: Costa Coffee)

Costa is giving away free cold drinks this weekend, just in time for the July heatwave.

The deal will run for one day on Friday 8 July, but you need to be a Costa Club member to claim it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How do I get a free Costa drink?

On Friday 8 July, registered Costa Club members who scan the mobile app after purchasing any drink from Costa Coffee’s current menu via Click & Collect, in participating stores or at a Costa Express machine will receive a digital reward for a free iced drink of their choice.

A wide range of cold drinks are available to choose from that can be redeemed from the following day at a participating store.

App users will spot the deal on Friday, but can redeem the offer any time between Saturday 9 July and Thursday 14 July.

You need to be signed up to the Costa Club to get the deal, which is available to download for free via the App Store or Google Play.

What drinks can I choose?

A wide range of cold drinks are availble to claim in the deal, including any of the following:

- Iced Latte

- Iced Cappuccino

- Iced Flat White

- Iced Mocha

- Cold Brew

- Mango & Passion Fruit Cooler

- Red Summer Berries Fruit Cooler

- Lemonade

- Strawberry Lemonade

- Peach & Hibiscus Iced Tea

- Strawberry & Mint Iced tea

- Lemon & Ginger Iced Tea (contains zinc)

- Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

- Chocolate Fudge Brownie Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

- Salted Caramel Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

- Ruby Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

- Coffee Frappé & Cream

- Strawberry & Cream Frappé

- Mint Choc Chip Frappé & Cream

You can also choose from the Bottled Frappé range:

- Smooth Coffee

- Caramel Swirl

- Choc Fudge Brownie

Or the following flavours in the coffee in the can range:

- Caramel Latte

- Vanilla Latte

- Latte

Does Costa have any other deals?

In another deal for customers, anyone who signs up for the mobile app will be given 50% off their first drink between 1 July and 31 July, but the offer must be redeemed within a week of receiving it.

As a Costa Club rewards scheme member, customers will receive a free drink after any four hot or cold handcrafted drink purchases when using a reusable cup.

For those not using reusable cups, you can get a free drink after any eight purchases.