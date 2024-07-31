Countryside in Crisis: Rural areas could lose over a third of residents in the next twelve months

New research from Virgin Media O2 reveals the UK is sleepwalking into a countryside crisis, with 4.6 million rural residents considering moving to a town or city in the next 12 months. This problem is particularly acute in the younger generation, with 66% of 18–24-year-olds in rural areas likely to consider leaving within the next year.

Rural residents are concerned about the impact this desertion will have upon their area, with 57% worried the departure of young people will make rural areas less desirable and lead to businesses pulling planned investments from the countryside.

Countryman and TV Presenter for ‘Springtime on The Farm’ and ‘Escape to the Country’, Jules Hudson, warned of a looming crisis if long-promised mobile upgrades aren’t forthcoming. He commented: "The countryside has huge potential, with innovative entrepreneurs and businesses operating in every corner of rural Britain. However, with young people leaving the countryside in their droves because of poor connectivity, it’s vital the mobile companies deliver on their promises to rural communities.

“I've seen firsthand how enhanced connectivity can unleash rural businesses and communities, so by upgrading rural connectivity infrastructure, we can unlock immense economic opportunities, reverse depopulation trends, and revitalise villages nationwide.”

Rural communities at risk of being left behind

Poor connectivity holding back rural Britain

The research finds that many rural residents are struggling to access the internet, with just under half (48%) of those living in rural areas experiencing connectivity problems at least a few times a week. Unreliable internet in rural areas has prevented many Brits from taking advantage of remote working, with half (51%) of rural Britons saying their ability to work from home is negatively impacted by poor connectivity and almost a third (30%) not having adequate connectivity to work remotely at all.

Virgin Media O2’s research finds that poor mobile and internet connectivity is pushing people away from rural areas, with access to high-speed and reliable connectivity cited as a key driver by almost one in six (16%) residents that plan to move to an urban area.

Many rural areas still lack high quality mobile coverage despite the progress and work underway through the government-led Shared Rural Network programme, which aims to dramatically enhance mobile coverage across remote areas of the UK. Alongside investing £5 million a day in its network and services, Virgin Media O2 has built and upgraded more sites than any other operator through this project so far, with customers of other networks benefitting from hundreds of shared masts.

However, with planning applications for new masts taking over six months to be approved on average, Virgin Media O2 is calling on the new Labour government to ensure the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill makes it faster and easier to deliver new mobile infrastructure. This welcome Bill should seek to increasing funding for planning services, encourage the appointment of digital champions and improve planning policy frameworks to unlock and expedite investment.

Rural resident Chanel, comments on the trade-offs between urban and rural life: “I moved from Bristol City Centre to a village with my young family a few years ago. While the countryside is beautiful, there are so many frustrations that make life here far more challenging than being in a more connected town. We have bad phone signal, and the internet is difficult. On top of that, transport and local services are poor, and we’re very cut off. It’s really tricky for teenagers and elderly people alike living here – if you can’t drive or find a lift, I don’t know what you would do. I’m not surprised so many people are leaving, it's definitely something I'm seeing.”

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: "Our research shows that poor connectivity is pushing Britain’s countryside into crisis. From deserted high streets to fewer job opportunities and issues accessing essential services, rural residents are telling us loud and clear that poor connectivity is hampering their daily lives.

“The industry has a £1 billion plan to improve rural connectivity, but the Shared Rural Network relies on collaboration between industry partners, the UK Government, planning authorities and landowners.

“Alongside existing investment, we need better rules in place to make it easier and faster for the industry to deliver what we promised to disconnected rural communities. The government must implement its Planning and Infrastructure Bill as a matter of urgency. It’s the only way to empower a new generation of rural innovators and revitalise high streets and communities across the countryside."

Virgin Media O2’s commitment to rural connectivity