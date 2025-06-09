CTEK Gives Dad The Power this Fathers day

Treat Dad to the ultimate garage upgrade this Father’s Day, the CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO Battery Charger Kit is the ideal gift for dads who are car enthusiasts, motorcycle fanatics or even classic car lovers. This bundle includes the CT5 TIME TO GO, an intelligent and user-friendly charger that simplifies battery care. Designed for 12V batteries, it’s ideal for cars, motorcycles, and other small vehicles.

Combining advanced charging technology with essential accessories to keep vehicles in peak condition this battery charger kit has the functionality, design and durability giving everything you need to simplify the charging of your vehicle's battery. With this exclusive kit, you get not only a high-end charger, but also high-quality accessories designed to give you maximum utility and convenience - at a hard-to-beat package price.

Why Choose the CT5 TIME TO GO Battery Charger Kit?

The groundbreaking CT5 TIME TO GO battery charger and maintainer is a world first because it answers the question ‘When will my battery be fully charged?’ This means you can plan your day around your battery charging because the CT5 TIME TO GO gives you an accurate prediction of the remaining charging time in hours. Not only that, it’ll also tell you when you can safely try to start your vehicle before the battery is fully charged. The CT5 TIME TO GO uses advanced technology to give you three charging and maintenance programs – Normal, AGM and Recond. It’s easy to use and fully automatic, so it can be connected directly to the battery indefinitely, if required, and it won’t over or under charge.

CTEK CT5 TIme To Go charger

Key Features:

Smart Charging Technology: Monitors and adjusts the charging process for optimal performance.

Time-to-Go Display: Clearly indicates the remaining time for charging, helping users plan effectively.

Maintenance Mode: Prevents overcharging, perfect for vehicles stored during the winter months.

CTEK CT5 Time To Go Gift Pack

Compact Design: Lightweight and easy to store or transport, it fits seamlessly into any garage.

Pairing this charger with additional accessories like the INDICATOR EYELET ensures even greater convenience. This accessory, included in the kit, allows for quick and permanent connection to the battery, simplifying regular maintenance.