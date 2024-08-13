Did you know that 22 degrees is the optimum setting for your cars air con system?

Auto engineers recommend for best driver and passenger comfort and to improve the efficiency of the climate control, the temperature should be set to 22°C (72°F) throughout the year.

During hot weather, drivers of pensionable age are the coolest behind the wheel, according to new research. When the summer kicks in, the air conditioning gets cranked up, but it’s the over 65s who crank it up highest as the temperatures rise.

Genesis in conjunction with The AA, asked nearly 14,000 drivers how they set their air-con, with 72 per cent of drivers over the age of 65 preferring cooler temperatures in the summer months, setting their air-con to 20 degrees or lower. 71 per cent of those aged 55 to 64 do the same, while just over half (53 per cent) of 18- to 24-year-olds chill out at 20 degrees or lower in the summer.

When it comes to the coolest of us Brits, it’s the Welsh who like the lowest temperatures in their cars in the summer months, with 19 per cent of Welsh drivers favouring the very coolest settings on their air con. Those in Eastern England obviously feel the cold the most and prefer warmer temperatures, even in the summer months with 44 per cent of them opting for a temperature between 16 and 20 degrees on their air-con systems.

Jonny Miller, Brand Director for Genesis Motor UK, commented, “Staying cool behind the wheel in the summer months is not just about comfort, it’s about safety, too. Having a car with an effective and well-maintained climate control system can help to reduce fatigue and stress behind the wheel. At Genesis, our climate control systems do just that, maintaining a pre-set temperature, while also ensuring that the quality of the air inside the car is often better than that outside.”

To help those allergy sufferers, when the clean air system is selected, the indoor fine dust concentration is measured by the vehicles fine dust sensor. If needed, the air filter prevents contaminated external and find dust particles entering the car to ensure the air is clean.

When selected, the intelligent Genesis air recirculation system can detect when windscreen washers are being used and can prevent the associated fumes entering the cabin.

The system will also switch to air recirculation mode when the car enters an enclosed space e.g. a tunnel or a car park.

President of the AA, Edmund King added “Air con has moved from a novelty to a comfort add-on to an everyday in-car essential – whether that’s making the cabin more pleasant on normal days or more bearable on hot ones. The ability to keep windows and the windscreen clearer on winter drives is also a big advantage, with a major safety benefit.

“As summer temperatures become more testing, it is well documented that the age group suffering the most are the elderly. Little wonder then that they are maximising their use of air con.