Dining in this Valentines Day? Experts share top tablescaping tips

Valentine’s and, of course, Galentine’s Day are just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a styled table to set the tone? Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or an evening celebrating friends, a thoughtfully arranged tablescape can make all the difference when you’re hosting Valentine's celebrations.

It has been reported that in 2025, 85% of people in relationships in the UK plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day*. With so many people looking forward to the occasion, the trend of tablescaping is growing in popularity. In fact, 40% of people in the UK intend to cook a special meal at home on Valentine’s Day in 2025, making a beautifully set table an essential part of the celebration.

Tablescaping is more than just setting the table—it’s about creating an experience. That’s why the experts at Secret Linen Store have shared their secret tips creating the perfect romantic table setting.

Embrace Romantic Reds & Soft Pinks: Keep things classic with rich reds, soft pinks, and hints of gold for an effortlessly romantic vibe. Layering different shades of these colours with coordinating table linens and napkins adds depth and warmth.

Personalised Place Settings: Make your guests feel truly special with personalised name cards, monogrammed napkins, or small customised keepsakes at each seat.

Floral & Botanical Accents: Fresh flowers, dried petals, or greenery woven into your table bring a natural elegance. Seasonal blooms add freshness and a subtle fragrance to your table.

Candlelit Glow: There’s nothing quite like the flicker of candlelight to set the mood. Mix and match different candle heights and styles—pillar, votive, and taper, to create a soft, romantic glow.

Stylish Tableware & Glassware: Elevate your setup with stylish glassware, vintage-inspired glassware, or modern metallic accents. Coordinating your dinnerware with the overall theme ties everything together beautifully.