Heineken UK is recalling 550ml bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale after reports of glass fragments being found.

Food Safety Agency said the glass fragments were detected in a small number of bottles upon opening, and the presence poses a risk of injury.

The affected product is Newcastle Brown Ale in a 550ml bottle, with batch codes L4321, L4322, L4323, L4324, L4325, and L4326, and a best before date of 30 November 2025.

The agency said :“If you have bought any of the above product, do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”