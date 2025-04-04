Do you have what it takes? Ambitious and dynamic people from Yorkshire wanted

The person in charge of the country’s youth custody estate, who started his career on the wings of Yorkshire prisons, wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) and the Ministry of Justice have today launched the Future Prison Leaders Programme. The three-year programme aims to recruit 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service. It offers a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that’ll be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you'll have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionising rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Ed Cornmell OBE, 48, is the HMPPS Executive Director of the Youth Custody Service. He began his career with the prison service 25 years ago and joined an accelerated promotion scheme, which helped him progress. As a result, he worked at all operational grades, from prison officer to Governor in charge, in his native Yorkshire.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? If so, HMPPS want to hear from you.

From there, he progressed to roles as Deputy Director of Long Term and High Security prisons and of Prison Operations nationally. As Deputy Director for COVID-19 Prison Gold Command, he assumed responsibility for critical decisions and adapting processes to manage the risk in the early days and weeks of the pandemic, as well as overseeing the transition back to normal operations. For this work, Ed was recognised in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours 2022 for this work and awarded the OBE. Ed says:

“The Accelerated Promotion Scheme gave me the opportunity to progress quickly from Prison Officer to Prison Governor and this has been a great foundation from my roles since.

“My current role keeps me close to where my roots are, which is operational delivery. Whenever I sit in a room with people and they say ‘who are you?’ I usually say, ‘I’m a prison governor by trade.’ That’s my professional anchor and what I recognise.

“It’s such a varied, fascinating and challenging job. It's a total people business and all life is there in our prisons.

West Yorkshire native Ed Cornmell, who started his career in HMP Leeds and has risen to the top of profession, wants others to consider the career.

“The support was there, and I accelerated far quicker than I planned and took those opportunities to progress. I believe in service - you're responsible for people in custody, the people working for you in your team and the public we serve. It’s a unique kind of role and hugely rewarding.

“It’s exciting to be welcoming a new generation of leaders to the service. We need the best talent to shape our service in the future.”

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Lord Timpson OBE, Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, says:

“This is a leadership role like no other and we’re looking for the best people to create the next generation of leaders to transform our prison system.

“Prison staff play a vital role in keeping the public safe and helping us to reduce reoffending. This critical work means it is vital that we find extraordinary, resilient individuals who want to join a challenging but rewarding working environment and make a difference.”

To apply, you need people management experience or a degree. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, to be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

Having the right people to lead our prison service is vital if we want to protect the public and reduce reoffending through rehabilitation. If you have the integrity, skills and strength of character we’re looking for then this could be the start of a successful career.

