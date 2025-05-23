Don’t Let a Chip Ruin Your Trip: Autoglass® Urges Drivers to Check Windscreens Ahead of Summer Getaways

With the May Bank Holiday fast approaching and the summer holidays just around the corner, millions of UK drivers will soon be hitting the roads for sun-filled adventures. But while most motorists remember to check their tyre pressure, fuel levels and engine fluids, new research from Autoglass® reveals that one crucial safety step is often overlooked — inspecting the windscreen for chips.

According to a recent study by Autoglass®, only 22% of UK drivers check their windscreen for damage before setting off on a road trip, compared to 65% who check their tyre pressure, 75% who check fuel, and 47% who check fluid levels. This oversight is particularly concerning given that 38% of drivers list vehicle damage as one of their top concerns before a journey, alongside poor road conditions (33%). Despite this, only 35% of respondents said they would fix a chip before a long trip, while 7% admitted they would do nothing at all if one appeared. Alarmingly, nearly half (45%) would knowingly leave a chip unrepaired until after their holiday.

Ed Colley, Head of Brand and Marketing at Autoglass®, said: “Not checking your windscreen before a long drive could put your safety at risk. Even a small chip can quickly turn into a large crack, especially on motorways or bumpy country roads — reducing visibility and potentially leading to the need for a replacement, which naturally costs more in terms of time and money.

“We’re urging all drivers to carry out a few simple checks before setting off this summer, and that includes inspecting your windscreen. It only takes a few minutes but could save you a lot of time, money and stress, as well as keeping you safe while out on the road.

“Summer road trips should be about fun and freedom — but windscreen damage can bring everything to a standstill. Last year, we saw a 23%2 spike in bookings just after the May Bank Holiday as people rushed to get damage sorted. Repairing a chip before it turns into a crack is not only more affordable, but also safer and more sustainable.”

Autoglass® Top Tips: Get Your Car Road Trip Ready

Before you hit the road this summer, take five minutes to run through these essential checks:

1. Inspect your windscreen for chips and cracks

Look closely, especially around the edges and near the wiper blades, for any signs of damage. Even small chips can weaken the glass and quickly grow into large cracks during a long drive. If you spot anything suspicious, get it checked and repaired as soon as possible. Most chips can be fixed quickly without the need for a full windscreen replacement.

2. Clean your windscreen – inside and out

Dust, dirt, and smears can reduce visibility, especially when sunlight hits at a low angle. Use a good quality glass cleaner and microfiber cloth to wipe down the inside and outside of the screen before setting off.

3. Check your wipers are in good condition

Worn or streaky wipers can make a summer storm or a muddy splash from another vehicle dangerous. Run your fingers along the rubber blades – if they’re cracked, brittle or leave streaks, it’s time to replace them.

4. Top up your washer fluid and clean your windscreen

Washer fluid is essential for keeping your view clear, especially when driving long distances through dusty or insect-heavy areas. Make sure your washer tank is full, and test the spray nozzles before you go. Cleaning your windscreen ahead of a road trip not only ensures you will have full visibility on the roads but means you can clearly recognise when a chip has occurred.

5. Don’t ignore even small chips