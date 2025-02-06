Embrace Valentines/Galentine's Day with the ultimate indulgence – cheese Fondue and Swiss wine

A delicious and romantic culinary experience may just be the ideal way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this season

Brits are a nation of cheese lovers so why not celebrate Valentines/Galentine's in style on 14 February 2025 by creating a traditional Swiss Fondue and wine experience at home.

Yorkshire-based online wine merchant Alpine Wines (Alpinewines.co.uk) has launched a traditional taste of the Alps fondue and wine combination, the ultimate sharing experience to treat friends or loved ones.

The Package includes:

Treat your friends or the one you love to an evening of fondue and wine this Valentines.

· A KaeseSwiss Fondue blend and wine pack – perfect for 2-3 people.

· One or more bottle(s) of traditional Swiss white wine. Recommended grape varieties: Chasselas, Doral, Heida (known as Savagnin Blanc and Traminer), and Johannisberg (Sylvaner).

· Light red wines: Mondeuse and the Dôle, a swiss blend often compared to French Beaujolais.

Alpine Wine founder Swiss-born Joelle Nebbe commented: “This simple Swiss dish of melted cheese, white wine, and aromatics, isn’t just a joy to eat. It is one of the most intimate experiences you can have. When friends or loved ones gather around a steaming bubbling pot of molten cheese, forks at the ready, conversation flows.

The purest indulgence for Valentines/Galentines - traditional Swiss fondue and wine

“In Switzerland we traditionally drink crisp white Chasselas as it is dry and clean enough to cut through the cheese or black tea (no milk) or kirsch.”

The artisan KaeseSwiss Moitié-moitié Fondue is made from equal parts of Gruyère cheese and Vacherin from the canton of Fribourg in the western part of Switzerland.

It is served with diced up crusty rustic bread, cornichons and even charcuterie, platters and salads.

Since lockdown demand for baked cheese has been steadily rising. Tesco reported a 500% increase in sales of baked cheese in 2024.

Swiss Fondue and wine. Perfect for sharing this Valentines/Galentines.

The category is also popular as a starter in gastro pubs leading to an increased interest in creating the same sharing experience at home.

The fondue blend and wine pack are available to order now until 28 February 2024, from £20.64 - £39.00 (inc. delivery).

Please go to Alpinewines.co.uk to order.