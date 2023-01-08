The world’s oldest football competition has reached its third round stage, and it is now here when Premier League and Championship clubs are entered into the mix. Third round day is a major point on the English footballing calendar, with lower and non league teams hoping to claim the scalp of a big team.
The stand out tie of the third round is comfortably Manchester City v Chelsea, whilst another eye-catching fixture is Manchester United hosting Everton. Non-league Wrexham, steered financially by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, face a tough trip to Championship side Coventry City.
The ties take place across the weekend of January 6-9, with Manchester United v Everton kicking off the weekend on Friday January 6. League Two Stevenage have an exciting trip to Premier League Aston Villa.
Other non-league teams in the third round include Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Boreham Wood. Chesterfield Town are also in the third round, they face West Bromwich Albion at home.
Full list of FA Cup Third Round ties
- Preston vs Huddersfield
- Middlesbrough vs Brighton
- Chesterfield vs West Brom
- Man City vs Chelsea
- Stockport vs Walsall
- Tottenham vs Portsmouth
- Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
- Derby vs Barnsley
- Cardiff vs Leeds
- Brentford vs West Ham
- Bournemouth vs Burnley
- Coventry vs Wrexham
- Norwich vs Blackburn
- Aston Villa vs Stevenage
- Luton vs Wigan
- Oxford vs Arsenal
- Fleetwood vs QPR
- Liverpool vs Wolves
- Grimsby vs Burton
- Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
- Gillingham vs Leicester
- Forest Green vs Birmingham
- Bristol City vs Swansea
- Hartlepool vs Stoke City
- Hull vs Fulham
- Crystal Palace vs Southampton
- Millwall vs Sheffield United
- Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle
- Manchester United vs Everton
- Ipswich vs Rotherham
Which FA Cup Third Round ties are on TV?
Across the weekend, six fixtures will be shown live on free to air TV. The final fixture of the round takes place on Monday night, when Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to League One Oxford United.
Friday January 6
• Manchester United v Everton at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player
Saturday January 7
• Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
• Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at 8pm on ITV 4 and ITVX
Sunday January 8
• Cardiff City v Leeds United at 2pm on ITV,1 ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player
• Manchester City v Chelsea at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Monday January 9
Oxford United v Arsenal at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place following the Manchester City v Chelsea match on Sunday, January 8.