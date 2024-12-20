Expert warns of rising home break-ins in West Yorkshire ahead of Christmas

Security and jewellery experts team up to reveal how to look after your jewellery and valuables and deter burglars this festive season

With the combination of darker evenings, and homes full of valuable Christmas presents, December is known to be a particularly opportune time for burglars.

According to a recent report, police forces in England and Wales have already received 238,893 crime reports about burglary so far this year and in West Yorkshire alone, there were 10,381 residential burglaries recorded by June 2024.

So how can you protect yourself and your possessions from theft?

Jewellery experts from F. Hinds have teamed up with a Security Solutions expert from Spy Alarms to help people across the country deter burglars and keep their most valuable items safe.

To deter thieves, Glenn Flannery, Group Commercial Director at Spy Alarms recommends:

“It’s important to make your home look as occupied as possible to limit the chances of being targeted. You can do this through smart lighting systems, where you can turn lights on and off on a timer which is perfect for giving the illusion that someone is home.

“Cameras should cover all key areas of your property, such as front doors, back doors, windows, and blind spots. Outdoor cameras should also be equipped with night vision to capture clear images when it’s pitch black. You can monitor your home via a mobile app from any location whilst also receiving real-time alerts if any motion is detected.”

To protect your jewellery, Jeremy Hinds, Expert Jeweller at F. Hinds, said:

Invest in safe storage

“This may seem obvious; however, you would be surprised as to how many people do not store their jewellery safely and just leave it on dressing tables.

“To safeguard your most treasured or high-value jewellery, it’s best to store them in a lock box or safe. While some wardrobes feature built in jewellery organisers, they may not provide adequate security and can be targeted by thieves. Likewise, avoid keeping jewellery in open displays like stands or trays, as it increases the risk of theft. Where practical, consider storing your jewellery in separate locations to further reduce the risk of loss in the event of a burglary."

Keep your codes to yourself

“Whilst we may not want to believe it, not all thieves are strangers. If you keep your jewellery in a safe or locked box, keep the code to yourself where possible.

“Only let trusted people know the codes to your safe or whereabouts of any jewellery and remind them of its importance to keep that code a secret.

“Avoid using obvious codes like your birthday, which a burglar may easily discover through social media, personal documents, or other sources. Instead, opt for a code that is unique and difficult to guess.”

Keep an inventory of your jewellery

“Always keep a written inventory of your jewellery, over a mental note. This is because if your jewellery is stolen, having a detailed inventory can significantly help in identifying and recovering it.

“The inventory should include descriptions of each piece such as its material, size, origin jeweller, any unique markings or engravings, and photographs of the items. Receipts are great too if possible. This information makes it easier for police or insurance companies to track and recover any stolen goods.”

Get a jewellery valuation

“A jewellery valuation provides an official and accurate assessment of the value of your jewellery, which is essential for ensuring you have the adequate insurance cover. With the value of gold and gemstones having risen significantly in recent years, many people may unknowingly be underinsured. In the event of theft or loss, this could mean receiving little to no compensation from your insurer. Regular valuations help you avoid this risk and ensure your precious items are fully protected.”

Invest in specialist jewellery insurance

“Many pieces of jewellery, especially those with sentimental value, such as family heirlooms or gifts, are irreplaceable. While insurance can't replace the emotional connection you may have to the piece, it can help you financially recover by reimbursing you for the loss.

“To ensure you’re properly covered, seek professional advice on the best insurance policy for your needs. Specialist jewellery insurance providers, such as TH March, offer tailored policies designed specifically for valuable items, giving you peace of mind that your most treasured pieces are fully protected.”