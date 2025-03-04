Experts devise age-based fitness plans - and urge 20-somethings to start now

Fitness expert Laura Williams devises age-based fitness plans | No credit

Experts have devised fitness plans for people depending on their age - and urge those in their 20s to start now.

And if you’re in your 40s, it’s time to start thinking seriously about bone health and the function of your pelvic floor.

Fitness expert, Laura Williams, claims young adults under 30 should be taking the time to build good habits to set them up for a lifetime of exercise.

But those in their 60s should be ‘ticking all the boxes’ when it comes to fitness, from building muscle to regular aerobics.

Laura teamed up with Vitabiotics Jointace to give the advice, after research revealed 28 per cent of adults only do low levels of exercise – and 59 per cent are feeling the physical effects.

During a typical day, the average adult spends six hours sitting or lying down while they’re awake.

However, 36 per cent often worry a lack of movement will impact their health and wellbeing in the long term.

What exercise is best for your age?

A spokesperson for the vitamin brand said: “Our study demonstrates that even a small amount of exercise can work wonders, regardless of your age.

“There is something for everyone out there, from high impact running and weight-lifting, to a brisk walk or session of yoga – it is all incredibly beneficial for your mind and body, including your bone and joint health.”

The research also found walking (69 per cent), swimming (27 per cent) and running (23 per cent) are the most popular forms of exercises across all age groups.

With 85 per cent claiming you are never too old to exercise.

However, lack of time (33 per cent), little motivation (32 per cent) and weather conditions (28 per cent) are things that get in the way of their movement.

And after putting it off, 37 per cent have felt sluggish and 29 per cent felt less flexible, according to the stats by OnePoll.

The spokesperson for Vitabiotics Jointace added: “We’ve all been there - exercise is easy to put off and leave to another day.

“But you may go on to regret it, as our stats show you can feel a real drop in energy immediately.

“An active lifestyle, combined with a healthy diet and good nutrition, is really important at every age of life to support your body, health and wellbeing.”

Laura Williams’ top exercise tips by decade: