February's Snow Moon to dazzle the night sky

After the stunning Wolf Moon, here comes the Snow Moon! The Snow Moon will reach its peak illumination at 8.53am. EST (13:53 UTC) on February 12. The best viewing conditions will be after sunset when the moon rises above the horizon. You can calculate the moon phase and the moon rise and moon set times in your country using the Moon Phase Calculator.

Why Do We Call It Snow Moon?

The Snow Moon is the name given to the full moon that occurs in February. It gets its name because February typically experiences the heaviest snowfalls of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Different cultures have historically assigned names to full moons based on the events or natural phenomena that occur each month, and the Snow Moon is a direct reference to the winter weather patterns in February.

A full moon behind a snowy mountain

Is The Snow Moon Rare?

The Snow Moon is not a rare celestial event, as it appears every year in February. While it is not a rare occurrence, the Snow Moon holds special significance for skywatchers, as its serene glow often enhances the beauty of the winter night sky.

How to Capture a Full Moon?

Photographing a full moon can be a mesmerizing experience, especially during special events like the Snow Moon or a lunar conjunction. Here’s how you can capture it effectively:

Stabilize Your Camera : Use a sturdy tripod to keep your camera steady and eliminate any blur caused by movement.

: Use a sturdy tripod to keep your camera steady and eliminate any blur caused by movement. Choose the Right Lens : A telephoto lens with a focal length of 200mm or more is ideal for capturing the moon's details.

: A telephoto lens with a focal length of 200mm or more is ideal for capturing the moon's details. Optimize Camera Settings : Play with the ISO, Aperture and Shutter speed settings according to the conditions and outputs you wish to get!

: Play with the ISO, Aperture and Shutter speed settings according to the conditions and outputs you wish to get! Switch to Manual Focus : Auto-focus may struggle with the moon’s brightness, so adjust focus manually for clear, detailed shots.

: Auto-focus may struggle with the moon’s brightness, so adjust focus manually for clear, detailed shots. Shoot at the Right Time : Capture the moon shortly after it rises or just before it sets. At these times, it appears larger and takes on a warm, golden hue.

: Capture the moon shortly after it rises or just before it sets. At these times, it appears larger and takes on a warm, golden hue. Add Foreground Interest : Include features like trees, buildings, or mountains in your composition to provide context and scale.

: Include features like trees, buildings, or mountains in your composition to provide context and scale. Post-Process Your Image: Use editing software to refine your photo. Adjust the contrast, sharpness, and colour balance to highlight the moon's intricate details.

With the right setup and timing, you can create breathtaking images of the full moon to cherish and share. Happy Moon Gazing!