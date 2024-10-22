Financial exclusion in the North East must be addressed, according to new report

A week out from the Budget, a new Financial Inclusion Commission (FIC) report is calling for a ‘National Strategy for Financial Inclusion’ to inclusive promote growth in each of the four nations of the UK

Issues of financial exclusion remain a major problem in the North East of England, according to a new report from the FIC and researchers at the University of Birmingham today. In places like Yorkshire (and the wider North East), lack of access to basic financial services in many areas is scuppering growth and preventing local people from receiving the support they need.

For instance, the report finds that the so-called ‘poverty premium’ (the extra costs incurred by people on low incomes for essential goods and services) is more pronounced in the North East than elsewhere in the country. Whilst 4% of British households experience at least one type of poverty premium or another, this figure rockets to 28% in North East England; the highest of all regions studied. For comparison, 26% of households in London face the same burden.

This extra fiscal burden can be a huge drag on household budgets, particularly if people lack access to financial advice and reliable forms of credit. This problem is often exacerbated by poor credit histories, which can make it difficult for people to be accepted for a loan application when they most need it. The North East has one of the highest proportions of adults with derogatory data on their credit files at 8.4%, compared to the UK average of 6.5%. This is on par with the North West, where 8.5% of adults face similar challenges.

This kind of financial exclusion can also have a huge impact on quality of life. In England, there are an estimated 1.5 million adults struggling with problem debt and poor mental health, 86% of which report that their distress has been made worse by their financial situation.

Chris Pond, FIC Chairman and lead spokesperson for the report, comments:

“Our findings reveal a truly depressing picture of wasted human and economic potential which is holding the country back. The Government needs to close the financial inclusion gap as a priority to unlock inclusive growth by drawing on the skills and ambitions of all citizens, including millions who are currently financially excluded.”

The impacts of financial exclusion may be felt on a local level, however the solution according to the FIC must be national in scope. The new report is calling for a ‘National Strategy for Financial Inclusion’ from the government which would make good on Labour’s commitment to a such a coordinated plan in January.

It has several recommendations for what this might involve, such as improving access to face-to-face banking services and cash; expanding the availability of affordable and well-regulated credit options; encouraging greater savings habits through incentives and new programs; providing not-for-profit debt and money advice services to all; and increasing the number of banking hubs across the UK.

Charles Randell, FIC Commissioner and ex-Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), comments:

“During my time as Chair of the FCA, I too came to realise that we cannot go on with a two-track system: a globally successful financial services sector on the one hand, but also millions of people at home who cannot access basic financial services. We need government-led reform to help the currently excluded become contributors to economic growth, rather than costs.”