Five simple ways to keep your house cool shaving more than £360 off your energy bill

Experts say making a simple switch could make a serious impact on your energy consumption and drastically reduce bills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With some areas in the UK reaching 24° this week and a 200% increase in searches for ‘keeping cool’, many Brits have been looking for ways to cool down their house amidst the heatwave.

Most Popular

It’s estimated that running an aircon unit can cost around 25p per hour. This adds valuable pounds onto energy bills during the summer months, a time when most would hope for a decrease when central heating is switched off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, Ana Zuravliova, Trend Specialist at Blinds Direct, offers her tips on keeping your home cool without skyrocketing your bills.

Follow these simple ways to keep your house cool

Pay attention to where heat comes in or escapes from

“We lose over a third (35%) of the home’s energy through walls, windows and gaps, so getting on top of this is a good first step towards a more energy-efficient home. A fuss-free solution is switching to thermal blinds or curtains, as these can help to keep heat out during summer and do the opposite during winter.

“By installing blinds inside of the recess, you create a very effective blocker between your home and outside temperatures. This means in summertime it will be much easier to keep your rooms cool, while in wintertime you’ll keep the heat in.

“It's estimated that installing thermal blinds or curtains could shave 15% off your energy bills – that could be up to £360 saved at the end of the year”.

Create cross-ventilation air flow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes the best aircon comes from Mother Nature, so try to create natural air channels by keeping doors and windows open.

“This will allow air to easily circulate throughout the home by creating natural ventilation, which will not only cool things down, but also deters the onset of mould, damp and condensation growth over time.

“Not only that, opening windows regularly can benefit overall health and mood.”

Shade outside the home with plants

“Whilst many will advise you to cool down a hot house from the inside, there are some steps you can take to begin the cooling process from the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have a south facing wall that you know is subjected to a lot of heat during a sunny day, consider creating shade with plants. This could be anything from tall, leafy potted plants to climbing vines up the outside of your home.

“Not only will these create shade to physically block sunlight from hitting the wall or window, as plants release moisture through their leaves, it cools the surrounding air, creating a natural air conditioning effect.”

Shade or cover windows with blinds or curtains

“This may seem counterproductive given the above point, but it works well together with creating airflow.

“When the sun is out in full force, it’s often magnified through windows, and the heat intensifies in the home. While you may want your rooms to be bathed in natural light, often that comes at the cost of warmer temperatures inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the day when the sun is at its hottest, try and keep blinds and curtains closed, to keep as much sun out of the room as possible. Thermal blinds would be ideal for this, as their lining helps keep inside cooler during summer.

“This doesn’t mean you need to switch up blinds in winter. In fact, thermal blinds work both ways and can save up to a third (33%) reduction in heat loss, keeping in all important warmth during the colder months.”

Be mindful of materials

“This one is especially pertinent when it comes to bedding. It’s time to vacuum pack the winter bedding away and swap it out for materials that are better at naturally regulating temperature.

“Swap your quilt out for a lower tog for starters, or you could even consider ditching the quilt for a lightweight blanket instead. Try and opt for natural fibres too such as cottons, linens, or bamboo. All these options offer good breathability and help to keep temperatures under control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just for the bedroom either, be mindful of thick chunky throws or cushions in your living spaces, as these can add to a feeling of stuffiness when things get warmer.”

Ana adds: “When the UK has had heatwaves in the past, we’ve seen all kinds of weird and wonderful things people do to try and keep their homes cool. From plastering foil over their windows to sticking ice behind a fan. Not only are these generally ineffective and look unsightly, but some can even be quite unsafe!

“There's no reason why keeping your home cool and energy efficient means it can’t also be stylish. There are plenty of options for curtains and blinds that can be really effective when it comes to temperature control, plus the healthy savings on your energy bill are a great bonus.”

For more information, please visit:

https://www.blindsdirect.co.uk/