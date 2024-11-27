Claim your free chicken nuggs on Friday, November 29 via the Wendy's mobile app | Wendy's

Fast food chain Wendy's is giving customers the chance to get free chicken nuggets when they're out on their Black Friday shop this week.

Customers will be able to get six spicy nuggs with any purchase greater than £2 with every mobile order.

And shoppers will be able to save £3 off orders of £15 or more - giving people the perfect excuse to try the juicy Baconator burger.

Other deals include a free Junior Frosty with any purchase, and saving £4 off a £20 order.

The order will need to be placed through the Wendy's app on Friday 29 November - in what the food brand is dubbing as ‘Black Fry-Yay’.

To provide customers with a feast to sink their teeth into and fuel their holiday shopping.

Place your Wendy's order on the app - and then pick-up either through the drive thru or you can carryout or dine in | Wendy's

Here’s a step-by-step guide to claiming Wendy’s exclusive offers:

Start by downloading Wendy’s app on your mobile phone and opt-in to receive push notifications to get the freshest offers delivered straight to your mobile. Select your Wendy’s location, explore the menu, then build and customize your order. Scroll through the banners of exclusive deals on the home page! While browsing the menu, relevant available offers will show as banners. To claim an offer, make sure to enter the appropriate promo code at checkout. Visit your local Wendy’s, grab your order, and go!

The new Wendy’s app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Wendy’s will also be available to order ahead on their website at https://www.wendys.com/en-gb.

You can find Wendy’s at the following locations: