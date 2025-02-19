Food hygiene expert shares tips on how to effectively clean your air fryer

Air fryers are one of the most popular kitchen appliances, with estimates showing that around a third of British households own one. Looking after your air fryer and keeping it clean will ensure it lasts for longer and remains safe to use.

The food hygiene experts at online training provider High Speed Training [link - https://www.highspeedtraining.co.uk/] explain how, why and when you should be cleaning this popular kitchen gadget.

Why Cleaning Your Air Fryer is Important

Proper care, maintenance and cleaning of your air fryer is essential for ensuring your appliance continues to work efficiently and safely. Cleaning your air fryer is important because it:

Ensures the food you cook tastes better.

Lowers the chances of harmful bacteria causing food poisoning.

Prevents the build up of grease and unpleasant odours

Reduces the chances of smoke and potential fire hazards.

Prolongs the lifespan of your air fryer and helps efficiency

When to clean your air fryer

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training, said: “It’s recommended that you give your air fryer a light clean after every use and a deeper clean every month, or every few uses if you regularly cook greasy foods.

A light clean after each use means removing small crumbs that may burn, wiping in and around the appliance with a damp cloth to remove surface dirt and hand washing the air fryer basket.

For a monthly deep clean, you’ll need to clean all the accessories and inside the appliance more thoroughly to remove burnt-on food, grease and odours.”

Best Way to Clean an Air Fryer

The best way to clean an air fryer is with washing up liquid, a soft cloth, an old toothbrush and some old-fashioned elbow grease. You don’t need fancy cleaning products or sponges to keep your air fryer looking and operating at its best.

To clean an air fryer, follow these simple steps:

Unplug your air fryer and allow it to cool down completely.Remove all the parts and accessories, including the tray and any baskets.

Clean each item with warm, soapy water and a soft, clean cloth. Use an old toothbrush to get into the corners and each part of the basket to ensure it’s cleaned thoroughly.

To remove stubborn dirt or burnt-on food, leave the part to soak for a few minutes before cleaning.

Alternatively, make up a paste with bicarbonate of soda and water then gently work this into the area with a toothbrush until the dirt comes loose.

Rinse each air fryer accessory in clean water and leave it to air dry.

If the basket still has an unpleasant odour after cleaning, sprinkle some bicarbonate of soda into the basket and leave it to absorb the smell for a few hours, then rinse clean.

How to Clean an Air Fryer Heating Element

The heating element can be found inside the airfryer, above the space where the basket sits, and can be cleaned with the following steps:

Unplug the air fryer and ensure it has completely cooled to avoid burns.

Because the heating element is part of the air fryer itself and cannot be detached, it must not be submerged in water or you risk breaking the appliance.

Use a clean, damp cloth or sponge to wipe grease and dirt off the heating element.

Rinse the cloth in warm soapy water and wipe again, repeating this action until no dirt is left on the heating coil.

For stubborn grease, use a soft bristled toothbrush and warm, soapy water to carefully scrub the heating element. Avoid getting it too wet so you don’t damage the element.

Leave the heating element to dry completely before switching the air fryer back on.

Some air fryers have built-in filters, which also need to be cleaned and maintained. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for more advice for your particular model.

Dr Anderson continues: “Even though some air fryers are labelled as dishwasher-safe, dishwashers can strip the non-stick coating on the air fryer components. For stubborn, baked-on grease, try filling the tray or drawer with water, drop in a dishwasher tablet and leave to soak overnight. Then, simply rinse clean the next day.

"Many people use air fryer basket liners whilst cooking, drastically reducing clean up. Silicone or other reusable liners are best as these can be re-used again and again, cutting down on waste.

"Finally, despite being a popular internet trend, never fill a running air fryer with water to clean it, as this can damage the appliance. Always ensure your air fryer is completely dry before using it again, as moisture in the wrong places can cause your air fryer to malfunction.”

Knowing how to clean an air fryer is essential to keep everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget running smoothly. Regular and thorough cleaning ensures food safety and proper hygiene, and helps to increase the longevity of your air fryer.