Football fans warned that flying an England flag from cars could lead to £1,000 fine

That’s according to Select Car Leasing who are warning drivers about the little-known rules ahead of the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament which begins on 11 June.

Fluttering merchandise could obscure the driver’s vision and put motorists at risk of danger – but attaching a flag to your car is perfectly legal if done so correctly.

One flag that is particularly large and obscures the driver’s vision could risk convening Regulation 30 of The Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986, which states motorists must have a full view of the road and traffic ahead, WalesOnline reports.

Whereas a flag that could cause danger to pedestrians or other road users could breach Regulation 53, which also covers ‘mascot, emblems or other ornamental objects’ attached to cars.

It comes as a festival of football awaits as the best teams across Europe battle it out on pitches across the continent for honours at the rearranged European Championships.

England will look to build on their fourth-placed 2018 World Cup outing and desperate to do well at a 2021 tournament which sees both semi finals and the final held at Wembley Stadium. Scotland make a first appearance at the Euros since 1996 and will come up against the Auld Enemy once more, while Wales have fond memories of the last tournament in 2016.

‘Hit you in the pocket’

Not abiding the rules might not only cause an accident but it could also see drivers slapped with a £1,000 fine.

Graham Conway, general manager of Select Car Leasing told the publication: “With the Euros set to get underway this week, excitement is building.

"Especially as football fans have had to wait a year after the tournament was delayed by the Covid crisis.

"Showing your support with a flag, scarf or mascot won’t be a problem for most.

“But it’s important to make sure the driver’s vision is never impaired by anything you attach to your vehicle.

“Not only could it risk causing an accident, but it could also hit you in the pocket.