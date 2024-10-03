From cow's feet bottles to retro cereal boxes, Brits share their weirdest holiday souvenirs
Self-storage operator, Space Station, is on the hunt for the weirdest, funniest, or most unusual souvenirs out there.
Just like the souvenir Charlotte from Leamington Spa shared from her trip to Bogota, Columbia. She said, “I was exploring a market in Bogota on my last day trip of Columbia, when I spotted these very unusual souvenirs - cow's feet bottles filled with the local firewater. I couldn’t resist bringing one back for my friend, although I’m not sure if he ever dared taste it!”
Or the box of Golden Grahams cereal that Fiona Sandison from London brought back from her holiday in France. “It’s my favourite childhood cereal and they no longer sell it in England which is very sad indeed. It cost about €4 and I have tried my absolute best to make the box last as long as possible. I didn’t actually open them for three months after getting home. Are they French? No. Are they an American cereal? Yes. Would it have been more appropriate to bring back some croissants or an authentic cheese? Yes. But next time I go I’ll be buying another box!”
The competition is open for a couple more weeks (closes October 16th), so to be in with a chance of winning the £250 holiday voucher, simply submit a photo and short description of your standout item through this link: https://space-station.co.uk/win-250-for-sharing-your-unusual-souvenirs/
