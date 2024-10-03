From cow's feet bottles to retro cereal boxes, Brits share their weirdest holiday souvenirs

By Joni Lee Jones
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:02 GMT
Do you have the most bizarre holiday souvenir? The search is on to find the wackiest vacation memento, and the winner will receive a £250 holiday voucher to help pay for their next trip. The summer holidays may feel like a distant memory, but the souvenirs live on. Whether it’s an obscure magnet or a one-of-a-kind handicraft, the weird and wonderful holiday souvenirs come in all shapes and sizes.

Self-storage operator, Space Station, is on the hunt for the weirdest, funniest, or most unusual souvenirs out there.

Just like the souvenir Charlotte from Leamington Spa shared from her trip to Bogota, Columbia. She said, “I was exploring a market in Bogota on my last day trip of Columbia, when I spotted these very unusual souvenirs - cow's feet bottles filled with the local firewater. I couldn’t resist bringing one back for my friend, although I’m not sure if he ever dared taste it!”

Or the box of Golden Grahams cereal that Fiona Sandison from London brought back from her holiday in France. “It’s my favourite childhood cereal and they no longer sell it in England which is very sad indeed. It cost about €4 and I have tried my absolute best to make the box last as long as possible. I didn’t actually open them for three months after getting home. Are they French? No. Are they an American cereal? Yes. Would it have been more appropriate to bring back some croissants or an authentic cheese? Yes. But next time I go I’ll be buying another box!”

Charlotte's unusual souvenir from ColumbiaCharlotte's unusual souvenir from Columbia
Charlotte's unusual souvenir from Columbia

