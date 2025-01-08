From Sabrina Carpenter to the Summer of Sport: what 2025 looks like for car buying Brits

Used car marketplace Motorway has released its first ever consumer trends report, which uses data insights to predict the biggest car buying trends we can expect to see in 2025.

From an anticipated rise in campervans and matchbox cars, to a spike in mocha coloured vehicles, these are some of the top predictions from Motorway for 2025:

TIKTOK TORQUE: 1 in 10 Brits plan on choosing their next set of wheels based on viral moments or social media trends. With her upcoming tour arriving in the UK, 2025 is set to be another huge one for Sabrina Carpenter – which could mean a revival of classic cars like the Dodge Magnum XE, her on-screen car in her viral music video ‘Please Please Please’. Meanwhile, with her song ‘Espresso’ no doubt playing a part in influencing the latest Pantone Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse coloured cars are expected to hit the roads in 2025, after last year’s Peach Fuzz resulted in a 14% increase in the sale of orange cars on the platform.

DOUBLE THE INCOME, HALF THE CAR: The increase in child-free families (DINKs) in the UK, is predicted to pave the way for a rise in purchases of compact cars, with 68% of Brits opting for smaller, less expensive cars, instead splashing out on other luxuries with their disposable income.

‘GORPCORE’ GOES OFF-ROAD: where Brits are predicted to take the fashion trend from runway to highway. With 64% of Brits looking for a mix of function and design in their upcoming car purchase, and a 14% increase in the number of motor caravans sold last year on the platform, highways are about to embrace this off-road trend.

SPORTS CARS TAKE POLE POSITION: Motorway predicts that sports cars will make their way to the top of the podium this year, with BMW cars the most frequently sold make on the platform in 2024.

THE RETURN OF THE FIAT 500 (AND OTHER ‘BASIC’ CARS): the ‘basic’ and dependable Fiat 500 claimed a spot in the top 10 used-cars sold in 2024, outselling fancier cars like the Audi A1. Are Brits going to continue being ‘basic’ in 2025?