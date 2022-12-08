Mars has announced their latest creation will be the Galaxy Milk Chocolate Digestive biscuit

Galaxy has announced that it will be launching its own line of digestive biscuits but you won’t be enjoying one this side of Christmas. The products will no doubt be sought after by families across the UK and become a fast favourite for many biscuit barrels.

The products include drool-inducing Galaxy Milk Chocolate and Galaxy Orange Digestive Biscuits. A spokesperson for Mars, the company behind Galaxy, said: “Combining the classic crunchy base of a digestive biscuit, with the irresistible creamy taste of smooth, finely milled GALAXY milk chocolate, this is a biscuit designed for you to enjoy for that little bit longer… Every last crumb!”

If you were hoping to add them to the Christmas biscuit stash you’re out of luck though as they aren’t due for release until the big day has passed. Due for launch on December 29 they will at least make the perfect accompaniment for that tricky period between Christmas and New Year where you don’t know what day it is but you do know you need to eat more treats.