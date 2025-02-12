Shots! TV

Surreal footage captures huge sinkholes and landslips causing damage across the country.

Shots! TV’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we look at footage of sinkhole and landslip damage from across the UK.

Motorist Drives into sinkhole

A car was traveling down a road in Brentwood, Essex before heading nose-first into a pot hole. The fire service had been called to the street after reports that a sewer had partially collapsed. Other footage shows the car being towed out of the sinkhole, as members of the public watch on.

A car being towed out of a sinkhole | Shots! TV

Landslip devastates heritage railway line

Drone footage shows serious damage to a popular heritage railway line, after a landslip occurred. Around 30 metres of track and track bed was damaged along the seven valley railway route. A section of the 16-mile-long railway line that runs through Worcestershire and Shropshire was closed pending repairs. The public are urged to stay away from the area to avoid more potential slippages.

Walkers narrowly avoid cliff fall

Webcam video captures the moment a cliff fall narrowly misses a group of walkers in Dorset. Around 1000 tonnes of rock fell from the cliff, and members of the public were warned to stay away. Several people were on the beach at the moment the rocks fell, but thankfully nobody was injured.

Gaping Sinkholes and Landslips Caught on Camera Shots! TV