Mice pies, Christmas pudding, and Christmas cake are just some of the few things Gen Z are turning their back on this Christmas | Shutterstock

Gen Z are turning their back on Christmas traditional favourites – including mince pies, Christmas pudding, and cranberry sauce.

A poll of 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas found 78 per cent of these younger adults would love to find space for plant-based roasts and global-inspired dishes at the dinner table on the 25th, while Brussels sprouts and bread sauce are also falling out of favour with these youngsters.

When it comes to traditional favourites, 54 per cent of Gen Z and their older counterparts, Millennials, believe traditional Christmas dishes should include a modern twist to remain relevant, with 56 per cent of these two groups going on to describe festive classics like Christmas pudding, as ‘dated.’

In light of this, Aldi, which commissioned the research, has launched a Christmas Pudding Exchange Service for those tired of their dried fruit sponge on the big day.

From today until 28th December, customers can return any Christmas pudding by dropping it off at their local store’s foodbank and providing photographic evidence to [email protected] to receive a £10 Christmas dessert voucher.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at the supermarket, said: "We’re aware that tastes are evolving, so whether you want turkey and all the trimmings, or loaded fries and pizza for Christmas, we have something for everyone.

“This Christmas, we're launching a Christmas Pudding Exchange Service to help customers end their meal with a dessert they love.”

Aldi have launched a nationwide Christmas Pudding Exchange Service from today until 28th December | Ben Stevens/PinPep

A Christmas Pudding Exchange Service - for those tired of their dried fruit sponge on the big day

The most popular cuisines Gen Z would like to see influence their Christmas meal are American foods like loaded fries (29 per cent), African-inspired dishes (26 per cent) and Chinese food (20 per cent).

And when it comes to pudding, youngsters would love cheesecake (33 per cent), chocolate gateau (29 per cent), and ice cream (25 per cent) to be served up.

However, 61 per cent of Gen Z reckon they’re still likely to see their parents dish up a Christmas pud this year though, even if they think no one likes it.

Despite this, data from Aldi shows single portions of Christmas puddings are becoming more popular, with the supermarket forecasting to sell over 2.3million this year.

It also emerged the main reasons all Christmas revellers would like to change up their traditional dinner is to fit personal taste preferences better (34 per cent).

A quarter (27 per cent) would mix things up to be more inclusive for dietary restrictions, while 26 per cent want a more exciting or adventurous meal (26 per cent).

But two-thirds (67 per cent) of Gen Z reckon it’s important that their Christmas dinner is Instagram-worthy.

Christmas foods Gen Z are turning their back on: