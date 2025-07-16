Get Out and About with transpeak this Summer to Derby, Belper, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Bakewell & Buxton

We are aware many people have been looking forward to getting out and about during the Summer – High Peak Buses continue to make it easier to visit a number of local attractions and towns with transpeak the popular bus service linking Derby and Buxton 7 days a week – don’t forget you can make a journey on transpeak for a maximum single fare of just £3* - Go on Get on Board - Car Free - carefree!

transpeak runs up to every hour DAILY - Monday to Sunday between Derby and Buxton calling at Duffield, Belper, Ambergate, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Darley Dale, Rowsley, Bakewell, Ashford in the Water, Taddington and Burlow.

Travel with transpeak and visit these local attractions or take in some retail therapy at Peak shopping village & Hargreaves in Buxton – sit back, relax its much less fuss when you travel by bus. Your Bus Ticket Get You Some Great Savings at the following locations:

Peak Village Retail Park – Rowsley – Your Bus Ticket Gets You 10% Discount at selected Retailers!

GET 10% Discount with these retailers: Baxter & Co, Regatta, Massarellas, Denby, Barks & Co, Wild Olive, The Works.

In this relaxed and accessible environment, you can enjoy browsing a range of stores from national names such as Pavers Shoes, Leading Labels, The Gift Company and Regatta to unique independents such as The Woolroom and Authentic Furniture.

Heights of Abraham – Matlock Bath – Your Bus Ticket Gets You £5 Discount on Entrance Tickets to the venue!

Since first opening to visitors in 1780 the Heights of Abraham has remained one of the Peak District’s most appealing destinations where stunning natural beauty is matched by human achievement and where the historic blends seamlessly with the futuristic.

Today the Heights is rightly famous for its landmark cable car which provides a spectacular journey across the Derwent Valley.

At the summit people can experience a unique blend of attractions.

Masson Mill – Matlock Bath

10% discount on museum tickets with a valid High Peak Bus ticket – offer available throughout.

Haddon Hall – Bakewell

GREEN 20 – 15% off admission prices – just show your valid High Peak bus ticket when buying your bus tickets.

Gulliver’s Kingdom – Matlock Bath

35% discount on entrance – Big adventures for little explorers! Rides, shows, and fun for families on a hillside full of surprises.

Thornbridge Brewery – Bakewell

Holders of a valid High Peak Bus ticket get 10% discount on purchases at Thornbridge Brewery.

Poole's Cavern & Buxton Country Park - Buxton

10% discount on walk-up tickets, valid on Standard Guided Tours and Standard Self-Guided Tours of Poole's Cavern. A valid bus ticket (dated within the last 7 days) should be presented at the point of purchase in order to claim the offer.

The offer is subject to availability on the tours. You may contact us in advance to enquire around availability at your preferred timeslot.

Buxton Crescent Experience - Buxton

Holders of a valid High Peak bus ticket get £3 (the price of their bus ticket) off entry to the Buxton Crescent Experience, this equates to 19% off a £15.95 Premium Guided Tour and 25% off a £11.99 Self-Guided Tour.

No 6 The Square, Tearooms - Buxton

Holders of a valid High Peak bus ticket get 10% off all Food and Drinks at No; 6 The Square Tearooms.

Hargreaves and Son Limited "Buxton's favourite Home, Gift & Kitchen Department Store"

Holders of a valid High Peak bus ticket get 10% discount on all purchases in store at 16-18 Spring Gardens, Buxton, SK17 6DE.

PEAK RAIL – Rowsley and Matlock

10% discount on Peak Rail train tickets on production of a valid High Peak bus ticket – bus stops on transpeak serve three of the Peak Rail stations!

Bakewell Market – Every Monday

The beautiful Peak District town of Bakewell has had a market since 1330. The town's Livestock and Stall Markets continue to attract tourists and visitors, as well as providing an essential service to the local community. The Monday market in the centre of the town boasts around 100 stalls.

Don’t forget your transpeak bus service connects with Skyline 199 in Buxton – ideal for journeys to and from Stockport and Manchester Airport. Also, peakpathfinder route 62 at Buxton providing links to Castleton, Hope and Edale – 7 days a week!

High Peak Buses have a great range of fares and tickets available for all your travelling needs, email us at [email protected] log on at highpeakbuses.com orcall0116 410 5050 for full details.We advise our customers to refer frequently to our Twitter, Facebook and website for any service updates.

High Peak Buses Operations Manager, Nikos Ntalampiras said: “I am very pleased to provide the popular transpeak bus service and this is an ideal time to leave the car at home and get out and about by bus including transpeak where the maximum single fare is just £3 until 31st December 2025. We also have a great range of Day, Week, 4-Week, Duo and Group Tickets to meet everyone’s travel needs. Our team at High Peak look forward to welcoming you aboard transpeak very soon.” Nikos added: “We’ve teamed up with a number of local venues, attractions and retailers who are offering great discounts to our customers when travelling with High Peak Buses/transpeak and producing their bus ticket at those outlets – travel with High Peak/transpeak and Save Big Time!”

To find out more information about travelling with High Peak Buses, email us at [email protected] log on at highpeakbuses.com call 0116 410 5050

For more press information please contact:

Keith Myatt, Head of Business Development, Centrebus Limited and High Peak Buses Limited, t: 07720 088 675 or email [email protected]