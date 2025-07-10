Get summer savvy: How to adopt a delegation mindset

Anyone who runs their own business knows that one of the hardest things to do is leave it! With summer holidays on the horizon, if you’re planning on taking a break or a holiday, you may need to do just that. Heath Gunn, founder of South Yorkshire-based business and leadership coaching company Move that Mountain, shares his five top tips to help you adapt the delegation mindset you need to successfully take a much-needed break.

He says, “Running a business doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t rest and look after your wellbeing as this will recharge you and help you to be more productive when your return. Follow this tips for successful delegation.”

Define clear expectations

As with so many things in business, remember that ambiguity is the enemy of effective delegation. Before you hand over a task, make sure that you are clear on the following:

Heath Gunn, Managing Director, Move That Mountain

The desired outcome – and what success looks like

The timeline – when is the task due

The resources – what tools and support are available

The level of authority – how much decision-making power and sign off do they have

This is where detailed communication is essential to ensure that you are both on the same page.

Choose the right person to delegate to

Not everyone is suited to every task so consider the skills and strengths of anyone you are considering delegating to. Delegation is a good opportunity to match people with projects they will excel at and enjoy, it can be a good opportunity for people to grow and develop.

Successful delegation isn’t just about offloading work to the easiest person, but finding the right person for the task. It should be a thoughtful decision to pass work on to someone who has the skills and knowledge.

Provide support

Effective delegation isn’t a ‘set it and forget it’ process, you may still have to give guidance and support to get the best outcome. Agree times to check in so that you avoid micromanaging and ensure that the person you have delegated to feels trusted but also responsible.

Ensure you have provided the tools they need to succeed, for example any relevant training, access to information or introductions to key contacts. If you do this you are laying good foundations for success.

Embrace mistakes as learning opportunities

Everyone makes mistakes – it’s part of the learning process. When things don’t go as planned, don’t be tempted to make a knee-jerk reaction and fix it yourself. Use this as an opportunity for coaching and ask questions like:

What didn’t work?

What could we do differently next time?

What did we learn from this?

Taking this approach and using ‘we’ rather than ‘you’ fosters a culture of continuous improvement rather than one of blame. It will encourage members of your team to take more ownership and it develops trust and confidence.

Give credit where it’s due

Last but not least, acknowledge and celebrate your team’s successes! Celebrate the wins – especially the small ones! Publicly recognise excellent contributions and show your appreciation. This reinforces positive behaviour and motivates people to keep performing at their best.

Showing appreciation and saying thank you is a simple, yet highly powerful tool. It builds a positive work environment and strengthens your teams bond.

Move that Mountain based in South Yorkshire, specialises in business and leadership coaching, working with business and charity leaders to help steer organisations towards greater success.