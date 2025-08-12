Government announces stricter road safety regulations

The government have announced their latest efforts towards improving UK road safety, including a compulsory eye test for motorists aged over 70.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new road safety strategy, the eye test is just one of several new changes for motorists that are expected to come into fruition later this year in the effort to improve road safety standards.

Most Popular

The strategy will be published in autumn, including a reduction in drink-driving limits across England and Wales as well as tougher penalties for drivers not wearing their seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists aged over 70 may be required to take part in a compulsory eye test when they renew their driving license every three years. Those who do not meet visual standards may be banned from driving.

The government have announced their latest efforts towards improving UK road safety, including a compulsory eye test for motorists aged over 70.

The new guidelines are expected to come into effect following an inquest of four deaths, caused by drivers with failing eyesight. A report earlier this year by Lancashire-based coroner Dr James Adeley, called for action to take place towards improving visual legal standards for drivers.

In 2023, our road safety charity partner Brake, recorded 1,695 people were killed on our roads and 28,967 were seriously injured in 2023.

Jamie Day, Senior Associate in the personal injury team, shares his thoughts on the proposed regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a personal injury lawyers, we truly understand the life-changing consequences of road collisions. The number of individuals and families affected each year is devastating.”

“The government’s new road safety regulations, set to take effect this autumn, marks a crucial step towards making our roads safer for all users and regaining control over preventable risks.