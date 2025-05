Students transitioning to university often face feelings of loneliness, which can be intensified by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) during the darker months. With searches for SAD reaching an all-time high1, it’s clear the winter weather is setting in and impacting people's mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be common for students to be impacted by SAD due to the accumulation of the stresses of university this time of year, with 39% of students saying they experienced a decline in their mental health after starting their studies[2].

Another major contributor to students' mental health this time of year is dealing with loneliness, with nearly three-quarters of students feeling lonely or isolated based on a recent survey. Students with low mental health were likely not to have made friends at university, with 1 in 5 claiming they had no friends2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help students experiencing loneliness, particularly around this time of year Mystudenthalls.com has teamed up with award-winning GP and student health and well-being expert, Dr Dominique Thompson, to provide her tips to help combat loneliness.Explaining loneliness

GP explains how students can combat loneliness in the winter months as seasonal affective disorder searches reach a high

Dr Dominique explains: “Loneliness is a psychological state that is associated with gaps in a person’s social relationships. Humans are inherently social, meaning that we rely on social interaction and cooperation to survive and thrive in our environment; once you strip this away, you are left feeling lonely and vulnerable.

“While “loneliness” and “social isolation” are often used interchangeably, they do not mean the same thing. Therefore, even if you are not isolated, you may still experience feelings of loneliness.”

How to manage and deal with the feeling of loneliness

“Firstly, when you’re feeling lonely, be reassured that many people are feeling the same and these feelings are valid. The first consideration is to take things slow. Don’t force yourself to do anything you feel uncomfortable with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With searches around SAD on the rise, it's clear that students are more aware of how seasonal changes affect their mood. To help combat loneliness during these challenging times, here are some key tips:”

1. Understand SAD’s impact

Dr Dominique explains “Seasonal Affective Disorder is closely tied to the reduction in daylight hours, which can exacerbate feelings of isolation and loneliness. To counter this, prioritise exposure to natural light during the day. Go for walks while it’s light and make sure you get out in nature to get some fresh air - this will go a long way to help improve your mental well-being.”

2. Take advantage of societies

A report from 2021 found more than a third of students said their friendships came from involvement in student [3]societies. Joining clubs and societies can be one of the most effective ways to combat loneliness at university. Dr Dominique explains “Loneliness has been linked to poorer physical health and sleep problems in young people. You have to try to find social opportunities like clubs and societies to help combat this.”

“Even though colder months might make it harder to meet outside, many clubs now offer a mix of virtual and in-person meetups. These activities allow you to gradually build connections, which is crucial for combating feelings of isolation.”

3. Use technology to stay connected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While face-to-face interaction is ideal, don’t underestimate the value of digital connections, Dr Dominique emphasises “We hear a lot about the harmful aspects of spending too much time online, especially with regards to mental health – but while in-person contact may be what you crave more than anything, your digital lives also play a key role in keeping you connected.

“Engaging with others outside of your household or student flat is extremely important for your mental health, and connecting with other people virtually can gradually build up your confidence, rather than jumping into social situations at the deep end if you need to ease in. When it comes to managing loneliness, remember the quality of your relationships is more important than the quantity.”

4. It’s okay to feel lonely

Loneliness is not uncommon, Dr Dominique explains “Sometimes the stigma around loneliness can make us feel worse, but it’s absolutely okay to feel lonely and can even sometimes empower us to make positive changes or take up a new hobby.

“Try sharing how you feel with someone you trust. Getting honest and vulnerable with someone can help create connections and show others how you feel when they may not even realise it. This can improve those quality relationships”

5. Seek Support if Needed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dominique adds “If your feelings of loneliness persist and are affecting your well-being most of the time, you may find it beneficial to speak to a professional. Your university’s mental health services or counselling service is a great first step, or chat through your feelings with your GP. They will have a wealth of experience and resources to support your specific needs.”

As a final note Dr Dominique said “Winter can be tough, but you don't need to get through it alone. Find new ways to meet other people and lighten your load through the darkest days of the year.”

For students who are concerned or who would like more information on improving their mental health at University you can visit: https://www.mystudenthalls.com/news/student-well-being-a-guide-to-building-better-mental-health-in-university/#how-to-manage-and-deal-with-the-feeling-of-loneliness