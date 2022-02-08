Greggs and Primark confirm new ‘Tasty’ collaboration launching this month

Greggs and Primark have announced a unique collaboration (Photo: Primark)

Greggs and Primark have today announced a unique collaboration that will bring fashion and food together.

Following several hints over the weekend, the popular high street brands confirmed they will work in partnership to launch the world’s largest Greggs cafe and a brand new clothing range.

Fashion mannequins at several Primark stores were mysteriously spotted with vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes as part of window and in-store displays in a nod to the collaboration, while items from the Greggs menu also appeared on Primark’s social media channels in a cryptic tease to fans.

Confirming the rumours, both brands announced the partnership this morning in a video posted on social media, revealing a new clothing range and a ‘Tasty by Greggs’ unique cafe experience.

What is Tasty by Greggs?

The collaboration will see the world’s largest Primark in Birmingham play host to the world’s largest Greggs with the launch of a new cafe.

‘Tasty by Greggs’ will boast 130 seats and will open its doors in Primark’s Birmingham store on Saturday 12 February at 8am.

On the menu will be an array of fan favourites, including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, a range of freshly ground coffee, and hot food-to go.

Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App.

Tasty by Greggs will open in Primark’s Birmingham store on Saturday 12 February (Photo: Primark)

The inside will be unique in design to deliver the ultimate Greggs experience allowing customers to relax in doughnut inspired seating areas, spot flying vegan sausage rolls, take snaps on a sugar strand doughnut swing, or enjoy a shopping break in the Greggs picnic area.

There will also be a refillable water station and a self-serve coffee cart offering so customers can skip the queues and enjoy a freshly brewed hot drink using contactless payment.

The new ‘Tasty by Greggs’ café takes over the mezzanine level and is the latest experience to open within Primark’s flagship store, which alongside its fashion and homeware ranges also includes Smokey Barbers, the Primark Beauty Studio and Disney Café.

First official Greggs clothing range

Greggs will also launch its first official clothing range in partnership with Primark.

The limited edition 11-piece clothing collection will be available in 60 Primark stores across the UK from Saturday 19 February.

The exclusive range, which is the latest in a long line of iconic collaborations for Primark, will be a first for Greggs in its 83-year history as it finally puts its name officially to clothing and accessories.

More details of what will be included in the range will be shared leading up to the launch date.

To give fans a sneaky first look, Greggs and Primark will be opening an exclusive boutique which is accessible by bookable appointment only.

Located in Dean Street in Soho, London, from 17 to 18 February, the pop-up will offer fashionistas the chance to get their hands on some of the new collection before the rest of the nation by picking up to two pieces for free.

The appointment system provided by Design My Night will open for booking via a link that will be shared on both Greggs and Primark Instagram and Facebook pages at 10am on Thursday 10 February.

There are a limited number of appointments, available on a first come first served basis, allowing 300 customers through the doors across the two days.

Raymond Reynolds, Business Development Director at Greggs said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK - so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves. We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share.

“Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ café will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

Tim Kelly, Director of New Business Development at Primark added: “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.