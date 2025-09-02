Hedgehoggy News from The British Hedgehog Preservation Society
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) has released its 85th newsletter to almost 12,000 supporters.
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) is a registered UK Charity, founded in 1982, dedicated to helping & protecting hedgehogs native to the UK (Erinaceus europaeus). Through our campaigns, advocacy and educational projects we work to raise awareness of the practical steps we can take to help reverse the decline of hedgehogs in the wild, improve their welfare and safeguard the future of this much-loved animal. We also fund research that provides important new insights into the conservation and welfare of hedgehogs.
A few highlights from the past four months include:
- BHPS winning the Grand Prix 2025 People’s Choice award at the Smiley Charity Film Awards (The Oscars of charity film) with our animation ‘The Littlest Hoglet’!
- BHPS in partnership with People’s Trust for Endangered Species launching Go WILD For Hedgehogs – inviting people to choose part of their garden to leave wild. The campaign with then take participants on a journey through the seasons, with tips on how to maximise this space for hedgehogs and other wildlife through the whole year.
- A concerning report from Emily Thrift on microplastics found in hedgehogs, a project funded by BHPS & the University of Sussex.
- Details of a Tshirt design competition launched by the charity, aimed at young people.
- News of the 43 schools, colleges and universities that have won an accreditation this year in the Hedgehog Friendly Campus project part funded by BHPS.
- An important reminder to start planning on how to keep hedgehogs safe this bonfire night…